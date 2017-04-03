France Boosts Security in Public Transport After St. Petersburg Blast

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A blast occurred in St. Petersburg subway earlier in the day, around 12:00 GMT. According to Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova, at least 10 people were killed and 37 others injured in the blast.
"Following the events in St. Petersburg metro and as a precautionary measure, [French] Interior Minister Matthias Fekl has decided to reintroduce security arrangements in public transport in Ile-de-France," the statement said.
Spokeswoman of Russia's Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko said that a criminal investigation into a suspected terrorist attack had been opened following the blast in St. Petersburg.
