France Boosts Security in Public Transport After St. Petersburg Blast

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A blast occurred in St. Petersburg subway earlier in the day, around 12:00 GMT. According to Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova, at least 10 people were killed and 37 others injured in the blast.

"Following the events in St. Petersburg metro and as a precautionary measure, [French] Interior Minister Matthias Fekl has decided to reintroduce security arrangements in public transport in Ile-de-France," the statement said.

The Interior Ministry added that the government continued to take all necessary measures to protect French people as the terrorist threat remained very high.

Spokeswoman of Russia's Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko said that a criminal investigation into a suspected terrorist attack had been opened following the blast in St. Petersburg.