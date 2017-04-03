Lukashenko: Russia Agrees to Refinance Belarusian Debt, 'No Disputes Remaining'

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Issues of refinancing the Belarusian debt to Russia will be resolved very soon as Minsk and Moscow managed to settle all disputes, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday.

"I thank you [President Putin] for considering and satisfying our request on refinancing our debt to Russia this year. The [Russian] president promised to give relevant orders today or tomorrow," Lukashenko said following a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg.

"I would like to emphasize that we have no disputes remaining art present," Lukashenko added.