Register
21:33 GMT +303 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Building of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Moscow's Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square

    Poland Knows Russian Air Traffic Controllers Not Involved in 2010 Crash - Moscow

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    116780

    Poland continues to use the deadly 2010 plane crash that killed then-president Lech Kaczynski for political aims, while the investigation showed that Russian air traffic controllers were not involved in the incident, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – National Public Prosecutor's Office deputy chief Marek Pasionek said earlier in the day that Poland had amassed evidence to bring "charges of the crime of deliberately provoking the catastrophe." Pasionek said the accusations have been leveled against Russian air traffic controllers and a "third person" in the flight control tower.

    "We assume that the true causes of the crash near Smolensk were established and reflected in the International Aviation Committee of January 12, 2011 following a carefully-conducted investigation. The investigation showed that the Russian air traffic controllers were not involved, and Warsaw knows this very well," Zakharova said in a statement as quoted by the ministry.

    According to the official, the Polish authorities continue to "use the tragedy to settle political scores in their country."

    "We consider this tactic futile, damaging to the Russian-Polish relations, which are already not in the best condition," she added

    Related:

    Kremlin Disagrees With Polish Claim of Traffic Controllers Provoking 2010 Crash
    Poland Confirms Breaches in Organization of Kaczynski's 2010 Visit to Russia
    Poland to Exhume Seven More Bodies of 2010 Smolensk Plane Crash's Victims
    Tags:
    2010 Polish presidential plane crash, Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, Marek Pasionek, Poland, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Andrew J
      Poland should be very embarrassed and ashamed. A sick nation prostituting itself for its American pedo pimps. Shameful cowardly , lying deviant fools with delusions of grandeur. No balls or brains Poland will reap what it sows and receive no sympathy.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok