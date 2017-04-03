Poland Knows Russian Air Traffic Controllers Not Involved in 2010 Crash - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – National Public Prosecutor's Office deputy chief Marek Pasionek said earlier in the day that Poland had amassed evidence to bring "charges of the crime of deliberately provoking the catastrophe." Pasionek said the accusations have been leveled against Russian air traffic controllers and a "third person" in the flight control tower.

"We assume that the true causes of the crash near Smolensk were established and reflected in the International Aviation Committee of January 12, 2011 following a carefully-conducted investigation. The investigation showed that the Russian air traffic controllers were not involved, and Warsaw knows this very well," Zakharova said in a statement as quoted by the ministry.

According to the official, the Polish authorities continue to "use the tragedy to settle political scores in their country."

"We consider this tactic futile, damaging to the Russian-Polish relations, which are already not in the best condition," she added