KIEV (Sputnik) — Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said Monday that the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved the disbursement of $1 billion as a new tranche to Ukraine.

The IMF's Executive Board held a meeting earlier on Monday to consider the third review of Ukraine’s arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility.

"The IMF Executive Board has decided to disburse $1 billion to Ukraine," Poroshenko wrote in his Facebook blog.