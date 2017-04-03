Register
20:02 GMT +303 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Nuclear power

    World's Largest Fusion Reactor at Risk Due to Brexit

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    115810

    The Joint European Torus (JET) is a vital segment of international research into nuclear fusion that hopes to, one day, fuel homes and cities with energy free of greenhouse gases and waste - however, Brexit has thrown the future of the project into doubt.

    The 34-year-old JET, which sits in the Culham Centre for Fusion Energy, is an EU venture, with hundreds of scientists, engineers and technicians from across the EU visiting to conduct experiments annually. Moreover, many of parts used to assemble the project, the world's biggest nuclear fusion reactor to date, have been sourced from the bloc's member states.

    In all, €283 million (US$300 million) in Commission funding, has underpinned the program from 2013 until 2018. Further funding for 2019-20 appeared certain until June 23, 2016 — events since, such as the UK's stated decision to leave Euratom have raised further questions about its future viability.

    Euratom is a 1957 European treaty created to promote research and cooperation on nuclear power, which oversees the non-proliferation of nuclear materials and inspections of UK nuclear material, such as the stockpile of waste at Sellafield in Cumbria. The treaty also coordinates European research into atomic power.

    Talks to renew JET's funding are now on hold, pending Brexit negotiations. Uncertainty could serve delay or even derail the program outright.

    JET's main focus presently is heating two hydrogen isotopes — heavy hydrogen (deuterium), which comes from water, and super-heavy hydrogen (tritium), from lithium — to temperatures hotter than the Sun's center.

    JET was the first fusion reactor in the world to achieve fusion this way in 1991, and scientists have worked to refine control of the reaction and design better materials for the reactor's core ever since.

    JET is also unique as the only reactor in the world that can currently handle the radioactive element tritium — China, Germany and others are also experimenting with fusion, but building a new reactor to test the mix of deuterium and tritium elsewhere would be costly and time-consuming.

    The walls of the JET reactors match materials going into the much bigger €13 billion (US$14 billion) International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) under construction in Southern France, which awaits JET's results. ITER is a venture between EU members, the US, China, Russia, Japan, South Korea and India, and the second largest international project on the planet, just behind the International Space Station.

    ITER is expected to produce its first plasma — the super-heated exotic state of matter in which fusion occurs — in 2025, and then mix tritium and deuterium to generate energy in 2035. Once it begins experiments, JET will cease to be useful. Between the present day and then, it remains an important learning ground.

    If JET ends after 2018 without another global strategy for fusion development, it will by definition damage ITER's development. Many at the upper echelons of ITER are said to be concerned as a result.

    Scientists
    © Photo: Pixabay
    The Brexit Effect: UK Scientists Risk Becoming Bit-Players, Prospect Union Warns

    Moreover, JET is also a valuable training base for the fusion experts ITER will need — closure at the end of 2018 means a large amount of know-how and capability could be lost. If this causes ITER's efforts to founder, fusion could well be off the agenda for decades to come, if not eternity — and in the process, an unlimited and predictable clean energy source, much safer than conventional nuclear power, could be lost.  

    Nuclear fusion officials are now focused on containing the fallout of the UK's departure from Euratom by trying to raise awareness about the damage it could do to their program. While ministers have said the government will not compromise JET's position, they have failed to address the uncertainty surrounding future funding.

    A March report published by the union Prospect concluded scientists in the UK risked being relegated to peripheral players in some of the world's most ambitious projects of the next decade and beyond due to Brexit. The JET project was listed as a key area of concern.

    "Continued uncertainty for our science funding and collaboration is not neutral. It damages relationships day-by-day and brings a high emotional cost. The government must make tangible commitments to end uncertainty and set a positive path to future economic success," said Prospect Deputy General Secretary Sue Ferns.

    Related:

    The Brexit Effect: UK Scientists Risk Becoming Bit-Players, Prospect Union Warns
    The Brexit Effect Strikes Again: UK Nuclear Industry at 'Very Serious' Risk
    UK Nuclear Power Under Threat, Brexit May Have Devastating Effect - IME Report
    Tags:
    Brexit, EU membership, nuclear energy, business, energy, Euratom, Europe, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Drain the swamp
      China will do the job very cheaply, France is zio owned and corrupt - it was only a pork belly project and they are more expert than polish freeloaders when it comes to that.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok