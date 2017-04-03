Register
20:02 GMT +303 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Cybersecurity

    Germany Suffers 300,000 Cyberattacks, Pledges Potential Offensive Response

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10710

    It has been claimed that German military computers suffered almost 300,000 cyberattacks in the first two months of 2017, following the launch of the country's dedicated cybersecurity protection unit which may be used to carry out offensive actions against enemy states.

    Ludwig Leinhos, chief of the new division, said in future wars would be won and lost online.

    "From hacker attacks to state attacks, we must be prepared for everything. In the first nine weeks of this year alone, Bundeswehr computers were attacked more than 284,000 times," Leinhos told local media.

    He did not specify what sort of cyberattacks had hit the sensitive networks, although a Bundeswehr spokesperson subsequently said no classified material had been compromised in the alleged attacks.

    A man types on a computer keyboard
    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel/Files
    Germany to Roll Out 'Cyber Army' Next Week

    His comments follow the hijacking of high-profile Dutch and German Twitter accounts, where hackers expressed their support for the Turkish government with pictures of the swastika and hashtags that read #NaziGermany and #NaziHolland, as well as videos with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's speeches.

    Based in Bonn, western Germany, Leinhos' team will initially be comprised of around 250 personnel, with numbers expected to grow to as much as 13,500 by mid-2017, as other branches of the military, including the strategic reconnaissance command, become involved. Moreover, the division could be weaponized to carry out offensive cyber operations.

    Any full-scale cyberattacks abroad would need parliamentary approval, while security of national and government IT systems remains the responsibility of the German Interior Ministry, which oversees the security agencies in charge of counterespionage.

    "The expansion of cyber capabilities is an essential contribution to the government's overall security posture," a military spokesperson said in a statement.

    In a 2016 attack, hackers launched a phishing scheme targeting political parties in Germany, using emails designed to resemble official NATO addresses. In March 2017, Germany's Federal Information Security Office said the lower house of parliament had repelled a serious cyberattack on computers belonging to all factions, and 10 individual lawmakers.

    Chancellor Angela Merkel has said dealing with cyberattacks has become a "daily task" for authorities, and warned they may be used to influence the upcoming election in September.

    She has also acknowledged Germany is only just beginning to effectively combat cyberthreats.

    Many European and world leaders have expressed concerns about Russian cyberattacks targeted at election campaigns, politicians and government institutions, although have been unable to provide any evidence to support these allegations.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May has appointed a Minister for Anti-Subversion, despite UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson saying the government as yet had no basis for believing Russia was  attempting to undermine the UK "democratic process."

    Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, has called all such allegations "baseless."

    Cyber security
    © Photo: Pixabay
    John McAfee: 'I Can Promise You It Wasn't Russia Who Hacked the DNC'
    "These are allegations substantiated with nothing, done on a rather amateurish, emotional level. We still don't know what data is really being used by those who present such unfounded accusations," he said.

    In an ironic twist, Kaspersky Lab — a Russian computer security firm — in 2016, unraveled a global cyberespionage campaign which may have been in existence for nearly a decade and compromised more than 350 computer systems in 40 countries, including users and organizations in Mongolia, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, South Korea, Spain and Germany.

    John McAfee, technology pioneer and founder of the renowned McAfee web security firm has previously told Sputnik there was no way Russia was behind any of the high-profile cyberattacks for which it has been blamed.

    "I can promise you it was not the Russians who hacked the Democratic National Committee. The software used was way too old…one of the things I've been saying for years is it is virtually impossible to find attribution for any hack because a good hacker can hide their tracks plus make it look like someone else did it. This happens all the time."

    Related:

    Germany Should Actively Resist Cyberthreats – Merkel
    Germany on High Alert Amid Possible Cyberattacks - Information Security Office
    John McAfee: 'I Can Promise You It Wasn't Russia Who Hacked the DNC'
    May Appoints Anti-Subversion Minister Fearing Russia's Meddling in UK Election
    Tags:
    hacking allegations, cyber espionage, snooping, cyberattack, intelligence, cybersecurity, military, hacking, Bundeswehr, Ludwig Leinhos, Angela Merkel, Germany, Europe, Russia, West
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok