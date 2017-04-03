Merkel: EU to Focus on Brexit Damage Control

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK’s exit made a "dent" in the European Union and the bloc will try to limit its damage, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday.
"The UK’s departure is a dent in the European Union, an unhappy event. We want to limit the damage," Merkel told reporters as she reiterated her call for unity among the remaining 27 member nations.
London triggered last week the official "divorce" process with the European Union, shortly after the bloc celebrated its 60th anniversary. European Council President Donald Tusk said Brussels would focus on reducing damage to the union during the Brexit talks.
