Fillon Pledges to Start Probe Into French Interior Ministry If Elected President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French presidential candidate Francois Fillon said Monday that he would, if elected, form a parliamentary investigation commission in to the Interior Ministry following the revelations from the recently released book.

The book "Bienvenue place Beauvau" ("Welcome to the Place Beauvau," where the Interior Ministry's building is located), released on March 23, contains several essays on the ministry's activities, some of which, according to Fillon's interpretation, are under strict control of incumbent President Francois Hollande.

"The prosecution should take on this case. If they do not and if I am elected president, there will be a parliamentary investigation commission," Fillon said.

In March, Fillon referred to the book during his appearance on France 2 broadcaster, but journalist Olivia Recasens, one of the authors, told BFMTV shortly after that Fillon was using the book to reach his goals.

Last Monday, French media reported that six lawmakers from Fillon's The Republicans party addressed a letter to the prosecution asking it to take necessary measures following the book's revelations.

The first round of presidential election in France is set for April 23, while the run-off vote is slated for May 7.