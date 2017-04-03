Spanish Foreign Minister Surprised By UK’s Loss of Temper Over Gibraltar

On Monday, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson reiterated the nation’s commitment to maintaining the British sovereignty of Gibraltar, which voted overwhelmingly to stay part of the United Kingdom at a referendum in 2002.
"It seems someone is losing their cool," Dastis said at a conference in Madrid, as quoted by the BBC broadcaster. He added the government had been "surprised by the tone of comments coming out of Britain."
This angered Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo who accused Spain of tricking the European Union into "mortgaging" the future EU-Gibraltar ties to its "obsession" with the UK territory.
Gibraltar was ceded to Britain in 1713 but Spain continues to lay claims to the territory on its southern tip, which is home to some 32,000 inhabitants.
marcanhalt
"The European Union’s negotiating guidelines for exit talks with the United Kingdom were revealed last week, suggesting London would have to seek Madrid’s approval of any deal with Brussels that would concern Gibraltar...."
Obviously, The referendum BOJO wants to refer to, was met with less enthusiasm than that of Crimea. And, obviously, Brussels either does or does not want any part of that question. It's nice to see grown ups never forget the first law of acquisition from the days of playing in the sandbox: "That's MY sand! So get it out of your pail."