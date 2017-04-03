Register
03 April 2017
    A Union Jack flag (Down), the flag of Gibraltar (C) and the European Union flag fly in Gibraltar on March 28, 2017

    Spanish Foreign Minister Surprised By UK’s Loss of Temper Over Gibraltar

    © AFP 2017/ JORGE GUERRERO
    226830

    Spain’s Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis stated that Spanish government had been "surprised by the tone of comments coming out of Britain" on the sovereignty of Gibraltar.

    Pedestrians cross the tarmac at Gibraltar International Airport in front of the Rock near the border with Spain in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, June 24, 2016, after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU referendum.
    © REUTERS/ Jon Nazca
    Gibraltar of Discord: EU May Back Spain in Dispute With UK Over Territory
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Spain’s Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis suggested on Monday that London had lost its composure after the UK foreign secretary vowed the sovereignty of Gibraltar would remain unchanged, UK media reported.

    On Monday, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson reiterated the nation’s commitment to maintaining the British sovereignty of Gibraltar, which voted overwhelmingly to stay part of the United Kingdom at a referendum in 2002.

    "It seems someone is losing their cool," Dastis said at a conference in Madrid, as quoted by the BBC broadcaster. He added the government had been "surprised by the tone of comments coming out of Britain."

    Pedestrians cross the tarmac at Gibraltar International Airport in front of the Rock near the border with Spain in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, June 24, 2016, after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU referendum.
    © REUTERS/ Jon Nazca
    UK to Stay Committed to Supporting Gibraltar Post-Brexit - UK Foreign Secretary
    The European Union’s negotiating guidelines for exit talks with the United Kingdom were revealed last week, suggesting London would have to seek Madrid’s approval of any deal with Brussels that would concern Gibraltar, the United Kingdom's overseas territory at the center of a new UK-Spanish row.

    This angered Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo who accused Spain of tricking the European Union into "mortgaging" the future EU-Gibraltar ties to its "obsession" with the UK territory.

    Gibraltar was ceded to Britain in 1713 but Spain continues to lay claims to the territory on its southern tip, which is home to some 32,000 inhabitants.

    Alfonso Dastis, United Kingdom, Gibraltar, Spain
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      "On Monday, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson reiterated the nation’s commitment to maintaining the British sovereignty of Gibraltar, which voted overwhelmingly to stay part of the United Kingdom at a referendum in 2002.

      "The European Union’s negotiating guidelines for exit talks with the United Kingdom were revealed last week, suggesting London would have to seek Madrid’s approval of any deal with Brussels that would concern Gibraltar...."

      Obviously, The referendum BOJO wants to refer to, was met with less enthusiasm than that of Crimea. And, obviously, Brussels either does or does not want any part of that question. It's nice to see grown ups never forget the first law of acquisition from the days of playing in the sandbox: "That's MY sand! So get it out of your pail."
