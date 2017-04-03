Register
10:56 GMT +303 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A traumotologist examines an X-ray image (File)

    Sweden to Use X-Ray to Reveal 'Fake Refugee Children' Seeking Asylum

    © Sputnik/ Aleksandr Kondratuk
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 17430

    In recent years, Sweden has received the highest number of asylum seekers per capita in Europe, which has led to the popular belief that its hospitality often gets abused by migrants who claim to be underage to obtain more benefits. After debating the matter, Sweden is launching a new method to set the record straight and catch the imposters.

    X-rays
    © Flickr/ Peter Sheik
    X-Rays, Dental Exams Reveal Denmark's Refugee 'Children' Possibly Adults
    Faced with the worst migrant crisis in its modern history, Sweden took in over 163,000 asylum seekers in 2015. About 35,000 of them claimed to be underage, a fact that is still largely disputed, since Sweden ran no conclusive tests on the newcomers and often took their word for granted due to the migrants' lack of documents and the government's lack of assessment procedures.

    Following months of heated debates, Sweden's Migration Board has struck back by X-raying the knees and wisdom teeth of asylum seekers to determine whether or not they're old enough to qualify. The National Board of Forensic Medicine will be responsible for the procedure, Swedish Radio reported.

    Åsa Carlander Hemingway, unit head at the Migration Board, called medical age assessment a "particularly good tool" for the applicant to verify his or her age to the Migration Board and thus prove that there are grounds for granting asylum.

    Refugees and migrants disembark from a ferry
    © AFP 2017/ LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
    On Your Knees! Sweden Finds Bizarre Way to Deal With ‘Bearded Children'
    So far, 1,340 people have been offered the opportunity to undergo the procedure; 1,207 have accepted it. In total, there are approximately 18,000 so-called unaccompanied children still waiting for their residence permit applications to be examined by the Migration Board. Of those, up to 14,000 will be considered eligible for a medical age assessment.

    "Age assessment is only one means of proving one's age. The applicant may submit other documents and provide a credible story verbally," Åsa Carlander Hemingway told Swedish Radio.

    In 2016, Sweden's handling of underage asylum seekers was criticized by specialists and tax-payers alike.

    "I'm scared of the poor quality of the age assessments made by the Swedish Migration Board. It appears that conclusions are not drawn on a legal basis, but are more of a guess," Anders Sundquist, a lawyer at the Counseling Office for asylum seekers and refugees, told Swedish Radio.

    Swedish Minister for Justice and Migration Morgan Johansson addresses a press conference with the German interior minister in Berlin, on February 23, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ John MACDOUGALL
    Forever Young: Swedish Minister Taunted for Posing With Overage 'Refugee Kids'
    However, the idea of medical age assessment, which has already been implemented in other Nordic nations, met with fierce resistance from left-leaning Swedish politicians and activists, who suggested it was inhumane. Nevertheless, Sweden's self-proclaimed image of a "humanitarian superpower" seems to be in no danger, regardless of the innovations.

    "How big is the margin of error, anyway? Generally speaking, it is very small. We have chosen a method that makes it more likely to classify an adult as a child," Elias Palm of the National Board of Forensic Medicine told Swedish Radio.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Sweden Placed Refugee Children in Foster Families Suspected of Having Daesh Ties
    Catch-22? UN Slams Swedish Hospitality to Refugee Children
    Forever Young: Sweden Tussles With 'Refugee Children' in Their Thirties
    Sweden Sounds the Alarm: Refugee Children Forced to Sell Sex
    Swedes Perplexed by 'Daesh Children' Falling Between the Cracks
    Love Will Tear Us Apart: Sweden to Review Procedures for Married Children
    Tags:
    real age, refugee children, x-ray, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snow, Skiing and Bikini Babes: BoogelWoogel Alpine Carnival Rocks Sochi
    Snow, Skiing and Bikini Babes: BoogelWoogel Alpine Carnival Rocks Sochi
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok