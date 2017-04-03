Sweden to Use X-Ray to Reveal 'Fake Refugee Children' Seeking Asylum

Following months of heated debates, Sweden's Migration Board has struck back by X-raying the knees and wisdom teeth of asylum seekers to determine whether or not they're old enough to qualify. The National Board of Forensic Medicine will be responsible for the procedure, Swedish Radio reported.
Åsa Carlander Hemingway, unit head at the Migration Board, called medical age assessment a "particularly good tool" for the applicant to verify his or her age to the Migration Board and thus prove that there are grounds for granting asylum.
"Age assessment is only one means of proving one's age. The applicant may submit other documents and provide a credible story verbally," Åsa Carlander Hemingway told Swedish Radio.
In 2016, Sweden's handling of underage asylum seekers was criticized by specialists and tax-payers alike.
"I'm scared of the poor quality of the age assessments made by the Swedish Migration Board. It appears that conclusions are not drawn on a legal basis, but are more of a guess," Anders Sundquist, a lawyer at the Counseling Office for asylum seekers and refugees, told Swedish Radio.
"How big is the margin of error, anyway? Generally speaking, it is very small. We have chosen a method that makes it more likely to classify an adult as a child," Elias Palm of the National Board of Forensic Medicine told Swedish Radio.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)