Register
10:55 GMT +303 April 2017
Live
    Search
    This picture taken on March 21, 2015 shows US troops from the 5th Battalion of the 7th Air Defense Regiment emplace a launching station of the Patriot air and missile defence system at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland

    'The Point of No Return': Why Poland Plans to Spend Billions on Patriot Missiles

    © AFP 2017/ JANEK SKARZYNSKI
    Europe
    Get short URL
    125026

    Warsaw's planned agreement to buy eight US Patriot anti-ballistic missile batteries will become one of the most significant military deals in Poland's modern history, a move that will indicate the point of no return in the country's defense policy, according to RT.

    American soldiers attend a official welcome ceremony for the US troops in Zagan, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski
    Poland as 'Bargaining Chip' in Row Between US, Russia?
    Late last week, Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz said that Poland will sign a 7.5-billion dollar agreement on the purchase of eight US Patriot surface-to-air missile systems before the end of this year.

    He added that the first of the eight systems, which are equipped with a built-in Integrated Battle Command System, are due to arrive in Poland two years after the contract is signed.

    The Patriots are expected to become part of the country's "Shield of Poland" missile defense system, according to RT.

    The Patriot missile defense system is capable of countering threats from tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, drones and advanced aircraft.

    RT specifically pointed to Poland's desire to purchase the Patriot's most advanced version, the MIM-104, touted as one of the best missile defense systems in the world.

    According to RT, in the next two years Poland will become the 11th state to acquire the MIM-104 Patriot system, which is currently in service in the armies of Taiwan, Germany, Greece, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Spain.

    "The purchase of the Patriot systems will be a symbolic point of no return in Poland's defense policy. Technically, the missile defense systems remain, perhaps, the most sophisticated weapons, which requires significant sums for personnel training and maintenance. For example, the average cost of a Patriot missile stands at three million dollars," RT said.

    An SM-3 Block 1B interceptor is launched from the guided-missile cruiser. File photo
    © Flickr/ Official U.S. Navy Page
    US Successfully Tests New Interceptor Missile Slated for Deployment in Poland
    It added that Russophobia remains the main factor determining Poland's defense policy amid Polish generals' allegations about Russia's planned intervention in Poland from the Kaliningrad region or from Belarus and Ukraine after a stage of "pre-occupation."

    Speaking to RT, Russian military expert Vadim Kozyulin said that Poland's purchase of the US Patriot systems and Warsaw's desire to increase its military power will have far-reaching political consequences without damaging Russian security.

    "Warsaw's military plans will undoubtedly exacerbate the already tense ties between Russia and NATO. I think Poland's immediate neighbors and Western partners have had enough of Warsaw's overly aggressive policy. Poland has turned into an uncontrollable irritant of relations with Moscow, which is not always convenient for the West," Kozyulin said.

    In his opinion, Warsaw really had many reasons for concern for its national security, but with the collapse of the socialist camp in the 1990s, the situation changed drastically.

    "Even though currently no one is going to threaten the Poles, their historical complexes and phobias are still in place in their heads," he said.

    He drew attention to the selective nature of Warsaw's fears, wondering "why Poland is not afraid of Germany, which many times attacked it and which Poland constantly [ceded] land."

    "I believe that this hysteria about Russia is further complicated by the great-power ambitions of the Polish elite, which in turn draw criticism from Germany and Europe as a whole," Kozyulin said.

    A Polish national flag waves above the Zamkowy Square as people stop to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising, in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Aug. 1, 2014
    © AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz
    'Political Absurdity': Poland Lacks Clear-Cut Russia Policy, Awaits US Signal
    In an interview with Sputnik Poland, former Polish MP Mariusz Olszewski remained downbeat about Poland's drive to purchase the Patriot missile systems.

    He said that the main question is whether Poland really needs such systems and that the Polish Defense Minister's statement could be a deliberate information leak ahead of his meeting with the Polish President "in order to smooth out the bad impression that the President had about him."

    "All this is nothing but empty words about intentions because no one signed any contracts. Let me remind you of his [the Polish Defense Minister's] earlier statements on buying [foreign] helicopters and modernizing the Polish Army, something that was never followed by concrete actions. As for the Patriot system, it is already obsolete and should be significantly modernized," Olszewski said.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Poland Willing to Have Best Possible Relations With US – Polish President Duda
    Record Numbers of US Troops Conduct Joint Drills with Poland
    US Troops Deployment to Poland is a 'PR Campaign'
    About 1,000 US Soldiers, Equipment Arrive for Deployment in Poland
    Tags:
    helicopters, army, policy, criticism, weapons, Patriot missile system, Poland, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snow, Skiing and Bikini Babes: BoogelWoogel Alpine Carnival Rocks Sochi
    Snow, Skiing and Bikini Babes: BoogelWoogel Alpine Carnival Rocks Sochi
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok