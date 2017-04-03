Register
    Francois Fillon (C), former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right attends a meeting at the Trocadero square across from the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, March 5, 2017.

    Campaign of Presidential Hopeful Fillon 'Hysteric,' Says French Politician

    © REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer
    120713

    The campaign of the supporters of embattled French Presidential candidate Francois Fillon is "hysteric," French centrist politician and president of the Democratic Movement Francois Bayrou said Sunday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Bayrou, who supports independent candidate Emmanuel Macron, stated that Dillon's campaign contradicts "the spirit of Gaullisme

    "I think that the campaign of the supporters of Francois Fillon is hysteric," Bayrou said in an interview with Grand jury RTL-Le Figaro-LCI.

    Bayrou stressed that Fillon had "a vocation to be the spokesman of the right," adding that it was "anti-national."

    According to polls, Fillon's chances in the presidential race have wavered after the scandal that broke out January when allegations of his wife being fraudulently employed as his parliamentary assistant came to light.

    The first round of the French presidential election is slated for April 23, while the run-off is expected to take place on May 7. According to recent polls, Macron and National Front party leader Marine Le Pen have equal chances to win the first round, with voting intentions figures for both of them varying from 24 to 26 percent during the last week. Fillon is projected to receive 20 percent of votes. In the run-off, Le Pen is set to lose both to Macron and Fillon.

    Tags:
    supporters, campaign, French Presidential Election 2017, Francois Fillon, France
      jas
      In the run-off, Le Pen is set to lose both to Macron and Fillon.
      --
      Even their fake poll has LePen gaining strong in the 2nd round. It is almost identical to what they did to Trump.
