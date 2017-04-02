Register
18:14 GMT +302 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Lenin monument. File photo

    Lenin Saves the Day! Ukrainian Town Auctions Giant Lenin Statue to Patch Budget

    © Sputnik/ Andrei Stenin
    Europe
    Get short URL
    126552

    A massive monument to Vladimir Lenin was purchased by an anonymous buyer during an auction in Western Ukraine. Ironically, the Bolshevik leader came to the rescue during a massive "de-communization" campaign in Ukraine.

    Ukraine's President, Petro Poroshenko
    © AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis
    Gimme, Gimme More! Poroshenko Hopes EU to Adopt ‘Marshall Plan’ on Extra Financial Aid to Ukraine
    The monument, a statue of Vladimir Lenin that is over four-meters tall and weighs roughly three and a half tons, was originally installed in the center of the city of Chop, located in western Ukraine near the borders with Slovakia and Hungary.

    During the "de-communization" campaign that followed in the wake of the 2014 coup, the city authorities dismantled the monument.

    However, unlike other Ukrainian cities, which generally sold their toppled statues of Lenin for scrap, the Chop authorities opted instead to sell off the massive sculpture to the highest bidder – an unprecedented move in the history of post-Euromaidan Ukraine, according to Sputnik Radio.

    The auction was attended by only one anonymous buyer who purchased the monument for about $10,000 – a sum far greater than the price of the metal the statue is made of, which suggests that the sculpture won’t end up as scrap.

    It should also be noted that the money earned through this auction became a welcome addition to the ailing city budget.

    At least 637 monuments to Vladimir Lenin in cities all over Ukraine were toppled in the year following the 2014 Euromaidan coup in Kiev as part of the campaign waged by Ukrainian nationalists against relics of the country’s Soviet period.

    Related:

    You, Me, Lenin: New Turkish Movie to Star Wooden Soviet Leader
    Moscow Sees 'Linguistic Genocide' of Russian Language in Ukraine
    Economic Blockade of Donbass to Cost Ukraine 1% of GDP - Ukrainian Prime Minster
    Tags:
    monument, purchase, auction, Vladimir Lenin, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      siberianhusky
      So what is next, the Ukrainian government will force all women in to prostitution and tax them if they want to live.
      Oh sorry that is already happening.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snow, Skiing and Bikini Babes: BoogelWoogel Alpine Carnival Rocks Sochi
    Snow, Skiing and Bikini Babes: BoogelWoogel Alpine Carnival Rocks Sochi
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok