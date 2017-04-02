Tsipras: Further Reforms in Greece Depend on State Debt Problem Solution

"A decision [on reforms] will be approved [and] parliament will vote on measures and countermeasures, which will be implemented after 2019, only after sufficient measures on state debt emerge and are implemented," Tsipras said.
In 2015, Greece's international creditors signed an agreement with Athens approving a third bailout package worth about 86 billion euros ($91 billion at the current exchange rate) in exchange for austerity reforms, including pension cuts and tax hikes. However, the reform program is still facing difficulties, as its second review has not been finalized yet.
On April 7, the Eurogroup, an informal body, comprised of financial ministers from countries, which have adopted euro as national currency, will meet in Malta to discuss economic agenda of the European Union and the crisis in Greece. On Friday, Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said that he expected the deal on Greece to be approved soon but stressed that it was unlikely to be signed on the upcoming meeting.
