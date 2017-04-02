Tsipras: Further Reforms in Greece Depend on State Debt Problem Solution

© AP Photo/ Yorgos Karahalis Working Group Confirms Progress at Reform Program Talks With Greece

ATHENS (Sputnik) — The Greek parliament will vote on further economic reforms only after measures to solve the problem of state debt in the country are adopted and implemented Greece Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told Greek newspaper Ethnos on Sunday.

"A decision [on reforms] will be approved [and] parliament will vote on measures and countermeasures, which will be implemented after 2019, only after sufficient measures on state debt emerge and are implemented," Tsipras said.

In 2015, Greece's international creditors signed an agreement with Athens approving a third bailout package worth about 86 billion euros ($91 billion at the current exchange rate) in exchange for austerity reforms, including pension cuts and tax hikes. However, the reform program is still facing difficulties, as its second review has not been finalized yet.

Greece has already received several tranches of financial aid in 2016, but the second evaluation has to be completed successfully before any additional disbursements can be made.

On April 7, the Eurogroup, an informal body, comprised of financial ministers from countries, which have adopted euro as national currency, will meet in Malta to discuss economic agenda of the European Union and the crisis in Greece. On Friday, Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said that he expected the deal on Greece to be approved soon but stressed that it was unlikely to be signed on the upcoming meeting.