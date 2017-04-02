Hamon Believes France Has No Problems With Migration

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — There are no issues connected with migration problem in France, French Presidential candidate Benoit Hamon told Le Parisien newspaper in an interview published Sunday.
"I think that our country does not have a migration problem. Migrants now occupy low-skilled jobs for which there is little competition with the French workers," Hamon said.
Hamon also spoke about his stance on the issue of legalization of marijuana in France. He explained he was against legalizing marijuana for minors, but if one of his two daughters breaks his prohibition, he would want her to smoke at a place designated and controlled by the state to ensure maximum safety and quality of the production.
The first round of presidential election in France is set for April 23, while the run-off vote is slated for May 7.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Oh the surrealism of France! The only thing missing in the French idea of government, is one sup;er large bug zapper. Now I only speak in jest, but at the same time, when one of them is 'hit' with reality, the others only rush to the site to see what happened. Zzzzzt! Zzzzzt! "Terror" attacks in France? Nothing fazes these pseudo intellectuals. Zzzzzt! Zzzzzt! Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Well that is actually driving the hearse of the PS party meaning less than 10% will vote for him!
