15:12 GMT +302 April 2017
    Presidential candidate for the French left's presidential, Benoit Hamon reacts at the end of his meeting in Lille, Northern France, Wednesday, March. 29, 2017

    Hamon Believes France Has No Problems With Migration

    French Presidential candidate Benoit Hamon stated that migrants occupy low-skilled jobs for which there is little competition with the French workers.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — There are no issues connected with migration problem in France, French Presidential candidate Benoit Hamon told Le Parisien newspaper in an interview published Sunday.

    "I think that our country does not have a migration problem. Migrants now occupy low-skilled jobs for which there is little competition with the French workers," Hamon said.

    More Than 50% of French Voters Want Hamon to Withdraw From Campaign - Poll
    According to Hamon, the unemployment rate in the country was around 10 percent lately, and potential migrants understood that there would be less or no work for them, so the influx of migrants to France was steadily diminishing.

    Hamon also spoke about his stance on the issue of legalization of marijuana in France. He explained he was against legalizing marijuana for minors, but if one of his two daughters breaks his prohibition, he would want her to smoke at a place designated and controlled by the state to ensure maximum safety and quality of the production.

    The first round of presidential election in France is set for April 23, while the run-off vote is slated for May 7.

      marcanhalt
      Oh the surrealism of France! The only thing missing in the French idea of government, is one sup;er large bug zapper. Now I only speak in jest, but at the same time, when one of them is 'hit' with reality, the others only rush to the site to see what happened. Zzzzzt! Zzzzzt! "Terror" attacks in France? Nothing fazes these pseudo intellectuals. Zzzzzt! Zzzzzt!
      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
      Well that is actually driving the hearse of the PS party meaning less than 10% will vote for him!
