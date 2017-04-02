At Least 3 People Killed in Sweden After Bus With Children Overturned - Police

–

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik)At least three people were killed after a school bus with 50-60 children overturned in Swedish central province of Haerjedalen, the police said at a press conference on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, a school bus overturned 20 kilometers [12 miles] from Swedish town of Sveg for unknown reasons. The weather conditions were reportedly perfect, when the road accident occurred.

The police said that the bus overturned at 7 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT) and assessed the accident as serious. Six people reportedly suffered severe injures, 19 people moderate injures and 31 others — mild injuries.

The bus was expected to transfer six adults and 53 school children to a ski resort for holidays.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!