Register
12:10 GMT +302 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Nationalist March in Kiev. File photo

    'Powerless Senility': Poland Unwilling to Heed Ukraine's Nationalist Threat

    © AP Photo/ Efrem Lukatsky
    Europe
    Get short URL
    112030

    Warsaw's reaction to a recent shelling of a Polish consulate in the western Ukrainian city of Lutsk can be described as "a condition of powerless senility," Polish historian and independent political commentator Bohdan Pietka told Sputnik.

    Azov battalion soldiers take oath in Kiev before being sent to Donbass
    Alexander Maksimenko
    New Age of Nationalism in Ukraine Poses Threat to Its Closest Neighbors
    In an interview with Sputnik Poland, Polish historian and independent political commentator Bohdan Pietka said that Warsaw continues to turn a blind eye to the revival of Ukrainian nationalism and chauvinism, which could add to the recent shelling of a Polish consulate in the western Ukrainian city of Lutsk.

    He called Polish authorities' reaction to the shelling "a condition of powerless senility."

    On Wednesday, unidentified attackers shelled the Polish Consulate General in Lutsk using a grenade launcher; no one was hurt in the incident, but the consulate building was damaged, according to the diplomatic mission.

    Commenting on the matter, Pietka recalled that on March 16, an array of leading Ukrainian nationalist organizations such as Freedom, the Convention of Ukrainian Nationalists and the Right Sector adopted a so-called National Manifesto.

    In particular, the document stipulates the ouster of current Ukrainian authorities, that Ukraine must have access to nuclear weapons, and the creation of the Baltic-Black Sea Union.

    "This was ignored by senior Polish officials, who immediately call all the negative incidents, especially those in Western Ukraine, Russian provocations," Pietka said.

    "I would call these officials' reaction to the threatening incident in Lutsk a condition akin to impotent senility," he added.

    "These people do not want to pay attention to the anti-Polish nature of Ukrainian nationalism and chauvinism, which developed and gained strength after the Maidan coup in Ukraine. They do not see the processes going in a very dangerous direction because Kiev does not control the political situation not only in Western Ukraine, but elsewhere in the country," according to  Pietka.

    A participant in a march in memory of the Volhynia massacre victims, in Przemysl.
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    'Dark Chapter': Possible Demolition of Bandera Monuments in Poland to Anger Ukraine
    He also pointed to the fact that the Ukrainian nationalists are poised to form a geopolitical alliance between Ukraine, Poland, the Baltic States and Belarus, in which Kiev is due to become the leading force.

    In this vein, he referred to a recent spate of incidents across Ukraine, including the one in Kiev, where a Polish military cemetery was desecrated.Another incident saw an attack on the Polish Embassy, where a huge portrait of Bandera was installed.

    "Regrettably, both Polish authorities and the opposition, including the former Solidarity labor union], prefer to ignore the danger emanating from growing Ukrainian nationalism. They refuse to understand the fact that Ukrainian nationalists are absolutely irrelevant partners for political cooperation," Pietka pointed out.

    A man carrying a picture of Stepan Bandera during a torchlight procession of Ukrainian nationalists in downtown Kiev. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Vasilenko
    A man carrying a picture of Stepan Bandera during a torchlight procession of Ukrainian nationalists in downtown Kiev. File photo

    Earlier, the Polish Press Agency reported that representatives from Poland's Democratic Left Alliance (SLD) consider the Ukrainian parliament's recognition of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) as fighters for independence a "slap in the face" to the people of Poland and to its President.

    The Ukrainian Insurgent Army is being glorified, and a law has been passed recognizing the special role played by the UPA in Ukrainian history." Based on the law, "anyone who asserts the fact that the UPA is a criminal organization involved in the genocide [of Poles] can be punished; this is a disgrace. It is a slap in the face to the Polish people and President Komorowski," SLD deputy Tomasz Kalita stated.

    A participant in a march in memory of the Volhynia massacre victims, in Przemysl.
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    Warsaw to Kiev: 'You Won't Get Into Europe Glorifying That War Criminal Bandera'
    Over the past decade, Ukrainian-Polish relations have been strained by Ukrainian historians' growing attempts to whitewash the WWII-era war crimes committed by the Ukrainian Insurgent Army.

    Polish historians blame the killing of between 100,000 and 130,000 Polish civilians and 5,000-10,000 Ukrainian civilians in Volhynia and Eastern Galicia on the UPA, claims which Ukrainian historians have downplayed or denied outright.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    CIA: Ukraine Nationalist Stepan Bandera Member of 'Terroristic Organization'
    Ukrainian Minister Wants to Grandly Reinter Nazi Collaborators Including Bandera
    Nationalism Disguised as Patriotism: Stepan Bandera's Legacy Looms Over Poland
    Poland, Ukraine to Collaborate on 'Volhynia Genocide' Investigation
    Ukraine to Apologize to Poland for WWII Volhynia Massacre if Proven Guilty
    Tags:
    incidents, provocations, strength, nationalism, alliance, Right Sector, Stepan Bandera, Poland, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Drain the swamp
      The real question is who is the dumbest of the two, complicated by the fact that a lot of ukrie svobodas are also poles. But in the coming third conflict there will no more be a Poland only the polish plumbers jokes will remain !!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Fleeting Beauty: Cherry Blossoms Bloom Across the World
    Fleeting Beauty: Cherry Blossoms Bloom Across the World
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok