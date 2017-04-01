Blast in Paris Suburbs Wounds at Least 20

Three persons were in critical condition. The explosion took place at a carnival in Villepinte — a commune in in the northeastern suburbs of Paris.
#URGENT👉"#Explosion au carnaval de #Villepinte il y aurait 20 blessés dont 3 dans un état critique." #BREAKING #CarnavalVillepinte #Paris pic.twitter.com/7urfIqbfeV— FranceNews24 (@FranceNews24) 1 апреля 2017 г.
According to L'express newspaper, the blast in French Seine-Saint-Denis department is considered to be an accident and not a terrorist attack.
Carnaval de #Villepinte (93) 🔴 #EnDirect >> Une #explosion d'origine accidentelle fait une vingtaine de blessés. pic.twitter.com/oOfSis36Fg— ValentifulLIVE (@ValentifulLIVE) 1 апреля 2017 г.
The incident occurred when a scarecrow made of wood and straw was to be set on fire.
⚠️⚠️⚠️ #explosion #Villepinte.@carrel75: https://t.co/UB4Wk7QvGS— Sam Smith (@SamSmithJRI) 1 апреля 2017 г.
Some 30 people asked for medical assistance, according to Le Parisien newspaper.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)