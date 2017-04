–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the survey, Macron is set to receive 60 percent of votes against Le Pen's 40 percent.

The pollster did not provide any forecast for election outcome in case the far-right politician faced The Republicans' party nominee Francois Fillon in the run-off.

Meanwhile, Macron is projected to win in the first round of the election with 25 percent of votes, while Le Pen is set to receive 24 percent.

The first round of the French presidential election is slated for April 23, while the run-off is expected to take place on May 7.