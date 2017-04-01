Austrian VC Says Vienna Opposes Isolation of Russia, Backs Sanctions Relief

VIENNA (Sputnik) – Isolation of Russia is counterproductive that is why Austria supports gradual easing of anti-Russia sanctions, Mitterlehner stated.

“Isolation would be counterproductive because many global conflicts and threats may be solved only with Russia’s participation. That is why Austria is supporting meaningful and constructive dialogue,” Mitterlehner said after the meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak.

He also said that Austria was supporting gradual lifting of anti-Russia sanctions in parallel with implementation of Minsk agreements.

“In geopolitically difficult times it is especially necessary to talk to each other, not about each other. That is why we support soon normalization of relations but attach significant importance to respect for the international law,” Mitterlehner added.

Since 2014, relations between Russia and Western countries, including Austria, deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine, with the United States, as well the European Union and their allies, having introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict. Russia denies the allegations and has introduced countermeasures against the countries that targeted it with the sanctions.