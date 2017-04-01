Register
02:48 GMT +301 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Supporters take pictures with their mobile phone of candidate of the far left coalition La France insoumise for the 2017 France's presidential elections, Jean-Luc Melenchon (C), at the end a public meeting, on January 11, 2017, in Le Mans, northwestern France

    Poll: Melenchon May Surpass Fillon in First Round of French Presidential Vote

    © AFP 2017/ JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11410

    French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon collected additional 5.5 percent of the potential votes, compared to the survey published on March 19, and may be able to usurp Francois Fillon's projected third place in the first round of the election, a poll showed on Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Odoxa poll, Melenchon, the leader of left-wing political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France), is projected to gain 16 percent of the votes in the first round, which is only 1 percent less than what center-right Fillon is expected to get.

    The poll showed that while Melenchon's popularity rose, Benoit Hamon, the candidate of the ruling Socialist Party, fell in the poll by 4.5 percentage points compared to the results released on March 19, and may currently hope for 8 percent of votes in the first round.

    Far-right Marine Le Pen is expected to get 25 percent in the first round, while independent Emmanuel Macron is set to get 26 percent of the projected votes.

    Former Prime minister Manuel Valls.
    © AFP 2017/ Bertrand Guay
    French Ex-PM Valls to Back Independent Hopeful Macron in Presidential Election
    The survey found that 49 percent were likely to vote for Macron in the run-off, 34 percent would back Le Pen, while 17 percent said they would abstain or submit a blank vote.

    The survey showed that, if blank votes and abstentions were discounted, Macron would win the run-off with 59 percent of the potential votes, which is 5 percent lower than his result on March 19, while Le Pen would still lose, but with 5 points more than she had 1.5 weeks ago.

    The first round of presidential election in France is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is set for May 7.

    Related:

    Candidate Macron Considered Most Persuasive in French Pre-Election Debate
    French Socialist Presidential Hopeful Says Election of Trump Caused Instability
    Le Pen to Beat Macron in Majority of French Regions in 1st Round of Election
    Tags:
    poll, French Presidential Election 2017, Francois Fillon, Jean-Luc Melenchon, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok