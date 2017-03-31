Moldavian Deputy Economy Minister in Custody Over Corruption Case

CHISINAU (Sputnik) — The news comes after Director of the National Anti-Corruption Center Viorel Chetraru confirmed earlier in the day that the searches are being conducted in the offices of nation's economy ministry.
"The deputy economy minister was detained over a corruption case. The searches continue. The details will follow," Starinschi said.
On March 15, the searches were also carried out at the office and place of residence of Moldova’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry Eduard Grama in relation to a case regarding the transfer of 9.9 hectares (0,038 square miles) of land near Chisinau. The anti-corruption authorities subsequently lodged corruption charges against Grama, after which he resigned and was placed under a 30-day house arrest.
