20:44 GMT +331 March 2017
    France's far-right Front National (FN) party president Marine Le Pen visits Moscow's Red Square before a meeting with Russia's State Duma speaker Sergei Naryshkin on May 26, 2015

    Scandal Over Le Pen's Alleged Loans From Russian Banks Takes New Turn

    © AFP 2017/ KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV
    The scandal surrounding the loans that French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen allegedly received from Russian banks took a new turn after fresh media reports regarding a third loan provided to far-right politician in 2016 surfaced earlier this week.

    French far-right Front National (FN) party president, member of European Parliament and candidate for France's 2017 presidential election, Marine Le Pen smiles as she poses for pictures with Santa Claus during a visit of a Christmas market in Paris on December 8, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT
    'Hedging Their Bets': French Banks Refuse to Fund Le Pen
    PARIS (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Mediapart news portal reported that, apart from the two loans she received in 2014, Le Pen asked for money from Russian financial institutions in June 2016. The sum of the loan amounted to $3.2 million and was aimed at "financing [the] French electoral campaign."

    The media outlet obtained two internal documents from the National Front (FN) party: the first one, dated June 15, 2016, was an itinerary from a party meeting where a loan form Russia's Strategy Bank was discussed, and the second contained an agreement to transfer the money to Le Pen to cover presidential campaign costs.

    Dishonest Move

    The reaction from the National Front party came on Friday, when the party's treasurer, Wallerand de Saint-Just, called the publication a "dishonest" and "stupid" move.

    "The documents stolen by Mediapart do not prove that there was the third loan. Actually, there was no second, no third loan," Saint-Just said in a statement published on party's website.

    He pointed out that the methods of French "media bandits" included stealing and attempting to interpret information incorrectly.

    Saint-Just also stressed that complaints regarding the breach of confidentiality would be filed soon.

    Russian Money

    In 2014, reports claiming that the National Front received a $9.7 million loan from the First Czech Russian Bank emerged in the French media. In June 2015, Le Pen said FN had taken a loan from a Russian bank and refuted claims made by a European Parliament member that her party allegedly received funds from the Russian government.

    Flags of Russia, EU, France and coat of arms of Nice on the city's promenade
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev
    Russia 'in No Way' Wants to Influence Elections in France - Putin Meeting Le Pen
    On March 24, FN Vice-President Florian Philippot said that the party would not accept financial support from any Russian bank for the presidential campaign, adding that the FN had other creditors abroad.

    Philippot's statement came during Le Pen's visit to Russia at the invitation of senior Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky as part of cooperation between State Duma lawmakers and French political circles. During the visit, the presidential hopeful also met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the issue of campaign financing was not discussed during Le Pen's meeting with Putin.

    Chances to Win

    Marine Le Pen (C), French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, kisses visitors as she visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, February 28, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau
    Marine Le Pen's Front National Rocked by Yet Another Fraud Scandal
    The scandal surrounding Russia's alleged loans to FN had a negative impact on Le Pen's presidential campaign, slightly decreasing her chances both in the first and second rounds of election.

    According to recent polls, the FN leader and independent candidate Emmanuel Macron have equal chances of winning the first round of election, while Le Pen is projected to lose against both Macron and The Republicans' candidate Francois Fillon in the run-off.

    The first round of presidential election in France is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is slated for May 7.

