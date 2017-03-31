NATO 'Obviously Preparing for a Conflict' on Its Eastern Border

In Rose's opinion, the motives behind the job offer are "quite obvious." By organizing the role-playing games, NATO forces are preparing for a direct military confrontation with Russia.
"This is not the first time such exercises have taken place. In the past, people were hired to participate in military training, dressed in long robes and turbans — for a scenario that seemed most likely at that time. So it is clear why this is done now. There is obviously a preparation for conflicts on NATO's eastern border," the expert told Sputnik Germany.
According to Rose, there are no doubts that in these exercises, Russia will consciously be presented as an enemy.
"There is nothing unexpected in it. If you look at the statements that were made after the entry of Crimea into the Russian Federation and the start of the fighting in Eastern Ukraine, then Russia was quite clearly called an enemy, an evil force operating behind the scenes. And this approach has not changed," the expert argued.
NATO has been increasing its military presence in Eastern Europe and the Black Sea since the outbreak of the conflict in southeastern Ukraine in April 2014, in response to what it considers to be Russia's aggressive foreign policy. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed the Ukrainian-related accusations leveled at it, warning that increased NATO activities near the country's borders could undermine regional and global stability.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete of course there's a planned conflict. War is the money changer's #1 source of income. Both Russia & China have tried to join America's coalition, but that does not suit the money changers. With the economy about to crash, America needs a scapegoat to unite the American Public.
American Socialist