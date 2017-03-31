Ukraine Declines to Make Concessions to Russian Eurovision Participant

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — Earlier on Friday, the European Broadcasting Union published a letter of its Director General Ingrid Deltenre to Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman warning that a number of European countries were considering withdrawal from the Eurovision contest after Kiev decided to impose an entry ban on the Russian singer.
"No concessions, formal or informal, are being discussed, we are talking about implementation of the law. If the law is violated, we cannot talk about any steps," Klimkin said when asked whether Samoilova should be allowed to participate in Eurovision in connection with a possible boycott of the competition by other countries.
Ukraine won the right to host the Eurovision contest this year after the song "1944," performed by Ukrainian singer Jamala, ended up winning the 2016 contest. The contest is scheduled to take place in Kiev on May 9-13.
All comments
Show new comments (0)