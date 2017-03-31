Tolerance Needs Boundaries: 'Conservative Islam Poses Danger to Germany'

According to Ourghi, there are two groups of mosques: some of them invite educated imams from Turkey and other countries, while others have so-called self-made imams, who have no theological education.

The expert believes that the latter group could be dangerous, as some of their preachers adhere to very conservative, even radical believes.

"We can proceed from the fact that many mosques become the first place toward radicalization due to the fact that they preach very conservative Islam," Ourghi said.

In the expert's opinion, people visiting mosques and other religious institutions are often easily convinced and manipulated.

"So far, we have seen that in these mosques people think little and take everything in, faithfully, without reflecting," the expert said.

© REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch Homegrown Terrorism Key Security Challenge for Germany - Vice Chancellor

In 2006, the number of suspicious mosques, which were observed by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, was about 40, but since then this figure has grown to 90.

"Some preachers come from abroad and spread Salafi views in these mosques," Ourghi explained, adding that it would be helpful if the religious service was held in German.

According to the expert, it is important to defend the freedom of religion and the freedom of opinion in Germany.

"However, this tolerance towards Islam, Islamists or these extremely conservative imams is dangerous for all people living in Germany. Tolerance also means protecting people living here from Islamist preachers and their power," the expert concluded.