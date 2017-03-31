Tolerance Needs Boundaries: 'Conservative Islam Poses Danger to Germany'

The expert believes that the latter group could be dangerous, as some of their preachers adhere to very conservative, even radical believes.
"We can proceed from the fact that many mosques become the first place toward radicalization due to the fact that they preach very conservative Islam," Ourghi said.
In the expert's opinion, people visiting mosques and other religious institutions are often easily convinced and manipulated.
"So far, we have seen that in these mosques people think little and take everything in, faithfully, without reflecting," the expert said.
"Some preachers come from abroad and spread Salafi views in these mosques," Ourghi explained, adding that it would be helpful if the religious service was held in German.
According to the expert, it is important to defend the freedom of religion and the freedom of opinion in Germany.
"However, this tolerance towards Islam, Islamists or these extremely conservative imams is dangerous for all people living in Germany. Tolerance also means protecting people living here from Islamist preachers and their power," the expert concluded.
