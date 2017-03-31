Register
19:14 GMT +331 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Dog

    Auf Weidersehen Pets? Brussels 'Eurocats' Threatening Post-Brexit Pet Rights

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10320

    Hundreds of thousands of cats and dogs enjoy trips to Europe with their humans due to the Pet Passport - although the days of easy border crossing and enjoying the delights of the continent with their animal pals in tow may be over if Brexit negotiations fail.

    In all, 250,000 cats and dogs are taken to the EU on holiday by their UK owners every year, according to European Commission figures. The Eurostar is a particularly popular method of transportation, with over a million dogs traveling to the continent via that route since 2012. Animals are able to easily nip across the channel due to the PETS scheme, or Pet Passport, which details their microchip number and relevant vaccinations and treatments.

    While initially a UK initiative, the EU adopted the scheme as its own between 2012 and 2014, rolling it out across Member States — and if Brexit negotiations aren't successful, the British animals holidaying or residing in Europe could face protracted imprisonment and quarantine in European pet jails. Despite the UK scoring highly in international rankings of pet ownership, the issue elicited little recognition before or during the referendum campaign.

    European Commission Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier has said the consequences of a nuclear "no deal" scenario could be catastrophic for British citizens, necessitating "reintroduction of customs controls, long queues at Dover, supply shortages and air traffic disruption." While Barnier didn't specifically mention pets, the fresh imposition of old travel and immigration measures for the UK could well extend to pets too.

    In a video statement, Commission Deputy Chief Spokesperson Alexander Winterstein said the fate of dogs and cats and their free movement were "obviously of the utmost importance" for both the Commission and the wider EU.

    One possible solution to the potential hazard could be to arrange a deal where UK pet passports and EU pet passports are considered equivalent by regulators. While freedom of movement for people is almost certainly going to be lost due to Brexit, the same may not be true for animals.

    Brexit negotiations are forecast to conclude in October 2018, meaning the UK and EU have 18 months as of April 2017 to secure the rights and freedoms of Britons' furry friends. Despite Winterstein's assurances, the pair have much bigger fish to fry — although the issue of pet passporting is symptomatic to the voluminous myriad of relatively minor but substantively significant aspects of the UK's post-Brexit relationship with the continent.

    Nonetheless, some see the prospect of Britain leaving the EU as a potentially positive opportunity for animals.

    The UK's Dogs Trust, a founding member of the EU Dog & Cat Alliance, has published a study suggesting the PETS scheme significantly boosted illegal puppy smuggling from Central and Eastern Europe into Britain. The number of dogs traveling under PETS to the UK from Lithuania increased by 780 percent between 2011 and 2013, and many of the poor pooches will be 15 weeks old or younger.

    Moreover, unscrupulous breeders and dealers falsify pets' documentation, knowing most staff checking on a border will be unable to tell the difference between a nine-week-old puppy and one of legal export age. Most dangerously, this allows importers to falsify rabies documentation for animals originating in epidemic countries, as the vaccine is ineffective on puppies under 12 weeks old.

    "Britain's decision to exit the EU presents a crucial opportunity to amend the legislation governing pet travel and disease control, whilst helping to prevent the illegal importation of puppies in the UK. Our recommendations are in line with the rules that applied before the changes to PETS were introduced, meaning dog and cat owners can still enjoy traveling abroad with their pets, and all pet owners currently compliant with the rules won't be impacted by the enforcement recommendations," the Trust said in a statement.

    Related:

    Brexit: The 'Hard' or 'Soft' Option and Does It Really Matter?
    Are You Fur Real?! Scientists Offer Proof 'Pawsitive' Cats Love Humans
    Feathery Passengers Onboard: Saudi Prince Buys Airline Tickets for 80 Falcons
    Black 'Meowket': It's Not Just Catnip That Gets Felines High
    Tags:
    freedom of movement, open border, pets, Brexit, passport, travel, animals, European Union, Europe, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok