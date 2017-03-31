Le Pen's Chances Against Macron in French Presidential Run-Off Up by 1% - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the survey, Le Pen is set to receive 37 percent of votes against Macron's 63 percent, which is a one-point increase, compared to Thursday poll.

In case the National Front leader faces Fillon in the run-off, she is set to lose with 42 percent of votes against his 58 percent. The chances of Le Pen in that case rose by 2 percent since Thursday.

The first round of the French presidential election is set for April 23, while the run-off is expected to take place on May 7.