German Politicians See 2% of GDP Defense Spending as Impossible, Undesirable

BRUSSELS, March 31 (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that summit in May planned to decide on so-called national plans to increase defense spending by its member states.

© REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel Montenegro Opposition Urges to Hold Snap Elections, NATO Vote Simultaneously

"Two percent would mean that Germany would send 70 billion euros a year to the army," Gabriel told reporters in Brussels. "I do not know politicians in Germany who would believe that an increase in defense spending to 2 percent of GDP would be possible or desirable."

The issue of the contributions to the alliance has been raised repeatedly by the new US administration, insisting on all countries honoring their NATO budget responsibilities.

The target of spending 2 percent of the GDP mandated by NATO was adopted at the alliance's September 2014 Summit in Wales, with only five countries, including the United States, meeting the required standard, according to NATO figures.