05:34 GMT +331 March 2017
    The Black Sea coast and Mount Ayu-Dag in Gurzuf.

    Crimea May Be Recognized as Part of Russia by Eastern Germany’s Local Parliament

    One of the regional parliaments of Eastern Germany will recognize Crimea as part of Russia in near future, chairman of the Left Party (Die Linke) parliamentary faction in the town of Quakenbruck in Lower Saxony Andreas Maurer stated on Thursday.

    Winter in Crimea
    German Lawmakers Not Afraid of Kiev's Sanctions for Crimea Visit - Cultural Autonomy Head
    SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) — On March 25, German lawmakers and businessmen arrived in Crimea for a week-long visit to hold meetings with the local parliamentary leadership, as well as to visit a number of historical sites. This is the second German delegation to the peninsula since October 2016.

    Maurer explained that the Crimea issue would be raised in the regional parliaments of Eastern Germany, where the Left Party has the majority.

    "We are working on the issue. I could write the statement and put in up for discussion at any time. But I want to make it so that it is successful. You could say that we are coming ever closer to this goal. We leave the issue open for now. I am sure that in near future, the issue will be solved positively in some region," Maurer said at a press conference in the Crimean press center of Rossiya Segondya International Information Agency.

    The Crimean peninsula seceded from Ukraine and reunified with Russia after more than 96 percent of local voters supported the move in a referendum in March 2014. Ukraine, as well as the European Union, the United States and other countries, do not recognize the move and consider the peninsula to be an occupied territory.

      avatar
      Darrell R
      That it good to see them check it out for themselves. It is and always will be Russia, no need to fight that.
