Crimea May Be Recognized as Part of Russia by Eastern Germany’s Local Parliament

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) — On March 25, German lawmakers and businessmen arrived in Crimea for a week-long visit to hold meetings with the local parliamentary leadership, as well as to visit a number of historical sites. This is the second German delegation to the peninsula since October 2016.

Maurer explained that the Crimea issue would be raised in the regional parliaments of Eastern Germany, where the Left Party has the majority.

"We are working on the issue. I could write the statement and put in up for discussion at any time. But I want to make it so that it is successful. You could say that we are coming ever closer to this goal. We leave the issue open for now. I am sure that in near future, the issue will be solved positively in some region," Maurer said at a press conference in the Crimean press center of Rossiya Segondya International Information Agency.

The Crimean peninsula seceded from Ukraine and reunified with Russia after more than 96 percent of local voters supported the move in a referendum in March 2014. Ukraine, as well as the European Union, the United States and other countries, do not recognize the move and consider the peninsula to be an occupied territory.