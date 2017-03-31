Danish PM Aims to Boost Defense Spending to Meet NATO Benchmark - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to the release, the two leaders discussed in the White House meeting "their desire to see NATO strengthened to confront 21st century threats."
"The President urged the Prime Minister to work towards NATO’s benchmark of committing 2 percent of GDP to defense, and the Prime Minister underscored his intention to push for a substantial increase in defense spending in the coming years."
Earlier, US President Donald Trump called NATO "obsolete." He also accused European members of the alliance of not sharing US' burden concerning defense spending. He called for boosting the spending in 2017.
Denmark is a member of NATO and spends about 1.2 percent of its GDP on defense spending.
All comments
Show new comments (0)