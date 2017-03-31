Scottish First Minister Signs Letter Requesting Independence Revote

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Scottish parliament backed on Tuesday seeking the UK government’s permission to hold a new vote via Section 30 order.

The Scottish government has released a photo showing Sturgeon finalizing the Section 30 letter to Prime Minister Theresa May, at her residence in Edinburgh.

Tomorrow's front page: Now THIS letter's ours! Sturgeon signs request for indyref2 after Tories launch Westminster power grab pic.twitter.com/m2quzC0we1 — The National (@ScotNational) March 30, 2017

​The letter is expected to be sent to May's office on Friday, the BBC reported.

This comes a day after May sent a letter to European Council chief Donald Tusk notifying him of UK’s decision to leave the European Union.

Sturgeon said earlier a referendum could take place amid Brexit, between fall 2018 and spring 2019, but May said the time was not right.

Scotland voted to stay in the United Kingdom in 2014. A large majority of Scots also backed continued EU membership in last June’s referendum but was outvoted by EU-weary England and Wales.