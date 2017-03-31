Register
    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker gestures during a plenary session of European Economic and Social Committee at the EU Charlemagne building in Brussels on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016

    Juncker Threatens to 'Break Up' US in Response to Trump's Support for Brexit

    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has threatened to support the idea of independence of the states of Ohio, Austin and Texas from the United States, in case President Trump doesn't stop to praise Brexit.

    MOSCOW, (Sputnik) — Juncker warned US President Donald Trump on Thursday that he would undermine US unity should the US president continue to voice his support for the dissolution of the European Union.

    "Brexit isn't the end. A lot of people would like it that way, even people on another continent, where the newly elected US president was happy that the Brexit was taking place and has asked other countries to do the same, and if he goes on like that, I am going to promote the independence of Ohio and Austin, Texas in the United States of America," Juncker said at the European People’s Party conference in Malta.

    Earlier this week, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said that Trump was a "leader in the effort to call Brexit."

    Russian Envoy to EU Warns of Possible European 'Disintegration' After Brexit
    During the election campaign, Trump repeatedly voiced his support for the United Kingdom's separation from the European Union, saying that UK voters "took back their country."

    The United Kingdom, on Wednesday, triggered the EU withdrawal process by handing a formal letter to European Council President Donald Tusk, who promised to publish the EU leaders' draft response within 48 hours.

    According to Article 50 of the Lisbon treaty, the United Kingdom now has two years to complete the negotiations, and must leave the European Union by March 29, 2019.

      jas
      This would be a good time for Juncker to admit that not a single citizen of the EU voted for him.
      siberianhusky
      Acting like a spoiled child that did not get his way. Go away Claude and suck on your thumb like a little kid.
