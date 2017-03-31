Juncker Threatens to 'Break Up' US in Response to Trump's Support for Brexit

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) — Juncker warned US President Donald Trump on Thursday that he would undermine US unity should the US president continue to voice his support for the dissolution of the European Union.

"Brexit isn't the end. A lot of people would like it that way, even people on another continent, where the newly elected US president was happy that the Brexit was taking place and has asked other countries to do the same, and if he goes on like that, I am going to promote the independence of Ohio and Austin, Texas in the United States of America," Juncker said at the European People’s Party conference in Malta.

Earlier this week, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said that Trump was a "leader in the effort to call Brexit."

During the election campaign, Trump repeatedly voiced his support for the United Kingdom's separation from the European Union, saying that UK voters "took back their country."

The United Kingdom, on Wednesday, triggered the EU withdrawal process by handing a formal letter to European Council President Donald Tusk, who promised to publish the EU leaders' draft response within 48 hours.

According to Article 50 of the Lisbon treaty, the United Kingdom now has two years to complete the negotiations, and must leave the European Union by March 29, 2019.