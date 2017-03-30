Register
21:59 GMT +330 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Singer Yulia Samoilova, Russia's representative at Eurovision 2017, at Sheremetyevo International Airport

    Eurovision Organizer Denies Sanctions on Ukraine Over Russian Singer Visa Ban

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    212831

    The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), organizer for the Eurovision Song Contest, has not considered imposing sanctions on Ukraine over banning Russia's contestant from entering the country, the company’s spokesperson told Sputnik Thursday.

    Singer Yulia Samoilova, Russia's representative at Eurovision 2017, at Sheremetyevo International Airport.
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    European Broadcasting Union Stands Up for Russia's Participation in Eurovision
    STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) — Wednesday’s interview of EBU Director General Ingrid Deltenre to the Swiss Blick outlet included information which indicated EBU may temporary ban Ukraine from participation in the contest among other sanctions against the country.

    “Only the quotes, cited by the newspaper, are true, other words are editorial,” the spokesperson said refuting the information provided by the publication.

    He added that according to EBU’s general rules and procedures, in case of their violation by any broadcasting company, the Eurovision’s managing committee and the Reference Group would discuss the matter and decide on further actions after the competition was finished.

    As far as the ban on the Russian contestant Yulia Samoilova is concerned, the spokesperson said that EBU has never faced such a situation before.

    “EBU’s position is unchangeable. We put our best efforts to find the solution which would allow all 43 contest participants to perform at Eurovision this year,” he added.

    On March 22, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) placed a three-year border entry ban on Russian 2017 Eurovision contestant Yulia  Samoilova, citing the singer's alleged "violation of the Ukrainian legislation." Samoilova visited Crimea in 2015 to perform a concert without first obtaining a permit from Ukraine. In accordance with the country's law, Ukraine may ban entry for foreigners who had visited post-referendum Crimea without a permit from Kiev.

    Related:

    Russia's Channel One Rejects Eurovision Organizers' Video Broadcast Offer
    Proposal on Russia's Eurovision Participant Politicizes Contest - Kiev
    Russian Eurovision Participant's Performance Broadcast Violates Ukraine's Laws
    Tags:
    Eurovision, European Broadcasting Union, Yulia Samoilova, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      tobi.gelando
      Ukraine has no real political leaders at all !!! If a group has a ide then this group will force the so called government to do there will !!! Porky is the director of a puppet theater !!!
    • Reply
      avatar
      orfano
      Eurovision is none political organization. If the Eurovision Board members are truthful to their philosophy, then they should punish Ukraine for taking such a step.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    From Monroe to Kardashian: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout History
    From Monroe to Kardashian: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout History
    HIRING: Russian Speakers Needed
    HIRING: Russian Speakers Needed
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok