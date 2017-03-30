Germany Sees Growing Demand in Travel Tours to Crimea - Die Linke Chairman

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov Germans From Crimea Criticize Berlin's Notice to Avoid Visiting Peninsula

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) — He pointed out that the first group of tourists, comprising 25 people, was expected to visit Crimea in September.

"Tourists want to visit Crimea. There are many applications coming from ordinary people. There is a rather popular travel center in Osnabruck, which focuses on the tickets to Crimea throughout Germany. There is a great potential," Maurer said during a press conference organized by Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

"This group includes people from all over Germany. Even two Austrians will join this group," Maurer said, adding that the program of the visit was under elaboration now.

According to Maurer, the program might include visiting Yalta, Sevastopol and Bakhchisaray.

The delegation of German lawmakers and businessmen has been on a week-long visit to Crimea since March 25.

The Crimean peninsula seceded from Ukraine and reunified with Russia after more than 96 percent of local voters supported the move in a referendum in March 2014. Kiev, as well as the European Union, the United States and their allies, did not recognize the move and consider the peninsula to be an occupied territory.