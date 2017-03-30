German Labor Authorities to Look Into Firm Hiring Russian Extras for NATO Drills

"We must figure out for ourselves where and whom all this came from," a spokesperson with the Bundesagentur fuer Arbeit replied to Sputnik’s request for a comment.
Upper Bavaria’s municipality of Hohenfels is hosting a US army garrison, which operates a NATO training center. The next exercise there is scheduled from April 28 to May 15.
Optronic, which specializes in providing extras to the US army for training purposes, said participation of role players representing civilians in "crisis regions" would provide a realistic practice scenario for US soldiers and was an optimal way of preparing them for overseas missions.
