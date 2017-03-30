German Labor Authorities to Look Into Firm Hiring Russian Extras for NATO Drills

© AP Photo/ Geert Vanden Wijngaert NATO Looking for Russian Extras to Play ‘Civilians on Battlefield’ at Drills

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The ad by Optronic HR has been posted on the Agency’s website as well as on Berlin’s official portal. It offers Russian-speaking extras a daily 88-120 euros ($94-$129) for pretending to be farmers, shop owners and the like in fictitious villages that were set up at the Hohenfels training grounds.

"We must figure out for ourselves where and whom all this came from," a spokesperson with the Bundesagentur fuer Arbeit replied to Sputnik’s request for a comment.

Upper Bavaria’s municipality of Hohenfels is hosting a US army garrison, which operates a NATO training center. The next exercise there is scheduled from April 28 to May 15.

Optronic, which specializes in providing extras to the US army for training purposes, said participation of role players representing civilians in "crisis regions" would provide a realistic practice scenario for US soldiers and was an optimal way of preparing them for overseas missions.