NATO Looking for Russian Extras to Play ‘Civilians on Battlefield’ at Drills

Extras will be paid a daily $88-120 for posing as farmers and shop owners in a dozen of makeshift villages set up on the Hohenfels training grounds not far from the German-Czech border.
The goal is to familiarize US soldiers with the language, customs and morals of a foreign culture and guarantee a successful overseas deployment.
Good Russian skills are a must. Extras are also expected to have basic knowledge of English, German, Polish or Czech. They will wear infrared detectors to determine if they would have been hit by soldiers on battlefield.
The exercises are scheduled to take place from April 28 to May 15. Role players will be bussed to the German training grounds two days ahead to receive instructions. Taking cellphones to the area is prohibited for security reasons.
