MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The official added that the identification of the victims had not yet been carried out.

“Police and Mountain Rescue Teams searching for the missing helicopter in Snowdonia have found wreckage and sadly the bodies of five people, all of whom are deceased,” North Wales Police said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday but it took the authorities nearly a day to find the crashed helicopter.

“The aircraft, a red Twin Squirrel helicopter had failed to arrive in Dublin from Luton yesterday afternoon instigating a full sea and then land search and rescue operation … Local conditions were described as atrocious with visibility down to less than 10 meters [about 33 feet] in places. My thanks go out to the professionalism and commitment of all those personnel involved in this operation,” superintendent Gareth Evans was quoted as saying in the statement.