Germany Recruits Russian-Speaking Actors to Take Part in US Army Training

© AP Photo/ Massoud Hossaini US-Led NATO Training Exercise to Be Held in Southeast Germany "Russian-speaking role players for NATO exercises" was published on the official portal of Germany's capital, berlin.de.

"We are looking for performers to take part in role games during US military exercises," the website said.

The starting date is April 26. All participants must have good knowledge of Russian, English and German. It would be "A great advantage" if they also know Polish or Czech, the advertisement said.

"Candidates will play the role of civilians in conflict zones. This will help to create a real training scenario for servicemen and their optimal preparation for foreign missions," the description said.

The exercises will be held continuously, including on weekends, in the Hohenfels training grounds between Nuremberg and Regensburg. There about ten villages will be built with 30 houses each.

"Performers will play small roles such as livestock keepers, shopkeepers or the head of the village in Afghanistan, who is constantly negotiating with the US military and takes part in the mediation."

The job is pays 88.4 to 120 euros per day of work.

In an interview with Sputnik Germany, Tobias Pflüger, deputy chairman of the Left Party and peace activist, said that this announcement is connected with the intensification of the Western military activities along the Russian border.

"This means no good," the politician said in an interview with Sputnik. "If the military exercises of the US Army contain scenarios involving war with Russia, from the point of view of world politics this is a disaster," he stated.

Social media users have also started to poke fun at the job announcement.

Skurril. Krieg gegen Russland üben für 100 Euro am Tag: Russisch — Rollenspieler /innen für NATO Übungen gesucht https://t.co/oYNxJ9scA6 — Stefan Schulz ☀️ (@friiyo) 30 марта 2017 г.

​Funny. Practicing war against Russia for 100 euros a day

Schon immer mal Lust gehabt, Russisch Rollenspieler bei #NATO-Übungen zu sein? Dann jetzt bewerben!https://t.co/5iYO72MrrQ — Christian Mihr (@cmihr) 29 марта 2017 г.

​Have you always wanted to be a Russian role game player for # NATO exercises? Apply now!

Absurder Job gesucht? (leider ohne Drogen)



Werde doch: Russisch — Rollenspieler /in für NATO Übungen! "Die… https://t.co/16VuggNB6S — Straßen aus Zucker (@saz_crew) 29 марта 2017 г.

​Looking for an absurd job? (sadly, without drugs)