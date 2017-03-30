Germany Recruits Russian-Speaking Actors to Take Part in US Army Training

"We are looking for performers to take part in role games during US military exercises," the website said.
The starting date is April 26. All participants must have good knowledge of Russian, English and German. It would be "A great advantage" if they also know Polish or Czech, the advertisement said.
"Candidates will play the role of civilians in conflict zones. This will help to create a real training scenario for servicemen and their optimal preparation for foreign missions," the description said.
The exercises will be held continuously, including on weekends, in the Hohenfels training grounds between Nuremberg and Regensburg. There about ten villages will be built with 30 houses each.
"Performers will play small roles such as livestock keepers, shopkeepers or the head of the village in Afghanistan, who is constantly negotiating with the US military and takes part in the mediation."
In an interview with Sputnik Germany, Tobias Pflüger, deputy chairman of the Left Party and peace activist, said that this announcement is connected with the intensification of the Western military activities along the Russian border.
"This means no good," the politician said in an interview with Sputnik. "If the military exercises of the US Army contain scenarios involving war with Russia, from the point of view of world politics this is a disaster," he stated.
Social media users have also started to poke fun at the job announcement.
Skurril. Krieg gegen Russland üben für 100 Euro am Tag: Russisch — Rollenspieler /innen für NATO Übungen gesucht https://t.co/oYNxJ9scA6— Stefan Schulz ☀️ (@friiyo) 30 марта 2017 г.
Funny. Practicing war against Russia for 100 euros a day
Schon immer mal Lust gehabt, Russisch Rollenspieler bei #NATO-Übungen zu sein? Dann jetzt bewerben!https://t.co/5iYO72MrrQ— Christian Mihr (@cmihr) 29 марта 2017 г.
Have you always wanted to be a Russian role game player for # NATO exercises? Apply now!
Absurder Job gesucht? (leider ohne Drogen)— Straßen aus Zucker (@saz_crew) 29 марта 2017 г.
Werde doch: Russisch — Rollenspieler /in für NATO Übungen! "Die… https://t.co/16VuggNB6S
Looking for an absurd job? (sadly, without drugs)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete as far as we know, Iskander missiles don't talk Russian while hitting their nato fodder targets. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The US is preparing to invade Ukraine and oust the Russian resistance to the Soros CIA regime. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I do not think Rocky and Bullwinkle will save the day this time out :>P
Someone tell me again why the USA "needs" to be militarily engaged in that neck of the woods, complete with proofs and justifications which can be substantiated empirically.