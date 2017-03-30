Register
17:26 GMT +330 March 2017
    US Army

    Germany Recruits Russian-Speaking Actors to Take Part in US Army Training

    © AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis
    Europe
    746736

    Germany is looking for performers that will take part in US military exercises as atmosphere players. The candidates must have a "good knowledge of Russian" and be able to portray farmers or store owners.

    German soldiers stand guard during the NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's first visit
    © AP Photo/ Massoud Hossaini
    US-Led NATO Training Exercise to Be Held in Southeast Germany
    The description of the vacancy "Russian-speaking role players for NATO exercises" was published on the official portal of Germany's capital, berlin.de.

    "We are looking for performers to take part in role games during US military exercises," the website said.

    The starting date is April 26. All participants must have good knowledge of Russian, English and German. It would be "A great advantage" if they also know Polish or Czech, the advertisement said.

    "Candidates will play the role of civilians in conflict zones. This will help to create a real training scenario for servicemen and their optimal preparation for foreign missions," the description said.

    The exercises will be held continuously, including on weekends, in the Hohenfels training grounds between Nuremberg and Regensburg. There about ten villages will be built with 30 houses each.

    "Performers will play small roles such as livestock keepers, shopkeepers or the head of the village in Afghanistan, who is constantly negotiating with the US military and takes part in the mediation."

    'War Game: Hegemon Baltic Campaign' promotional poster.
    © Photo: Facebook Warsaw Security Forum
    Toying With War: Poles Fear Constant NATO Exercises, Simulations Could Spark Real Conflict
    The job is pays 88.4 to 120 euros per day of work.

    In an interview with Sputnik Germany, Tobias Pflüger, deputy chairman of the Left Party and peace activist, said that this announcement is connected with the intensification of the Western military activities along the Russian border.

    "This means no good," the politician said in an interview with Sputnik. "If the military exercises of the US Army contain scenarios involving war with Russia, from the point of view of world politics this is a disaster," he stated.

    Social media users have also started to poke fun at the job announcement.

    ​Funny. Practicing war against Russia for 100 euros a day

    ​Have you always wanted to be a Russian role game player for # NATO exercises? Apply now!

    ​Looking for an absurd job? (sadly, without drugs)

      md74
      as far as we know, Iskander missiles don't talk Russian while hitting their nato fodder targets.
    • Reply
      bobbibrestel
      The US is preparing to invade Ukraine and oust the Russian resistance to the Soros CIA regime.
    • Reply
      support
      I do not think Rocky and Bullwinkle will save the day this time out :>P

      Someone tell me again why the USA "needs" to be militarily engaged in that neck of the woods, complete with proofs and justifications which can be substantiated empirically.
