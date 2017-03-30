Register
15:55 GMT +330 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Brexit

    Eurozone Crisis: 'Extend and Pretend Game' Cannot Last

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 620

    With the UK's Brexit negotiations finally triggered, the EU faces the prospect of losing one of it's strongest economic partners. John Hardy, a financial analyst at the Danish Investment Saxo Bank, told Sputnik that a recession within the Eurozone within the next three years is likely.

    With the humdrum handover of a six-page letter from one official to another, the UK and EU finally initiated "divorce proceedings" on Wednesday, March 29.

    Prime Minister letter to European Council President Donald Tusk
    © Photo: www.gov.uk
    Prime Minister letter to European Council President Donald Tusk

    But while the start of this process has been scrutinized in all it's minutia, it's direction is far from known.

    Variables include EU officials fearing that other countries may follow Great Britain's lead and also push to abandon the EU; peripheral EU countries like Italy and Greece struggling with the burden of economic stagnation — consistently failing to meet their debt obligations to EU investors; and the growing rise of populist politics sweeping the continent.

    John Hardy, is a financial analyst and Head of Forex trading Strategy at the Danish Saxo Bank. He told Sputnik that if the EU project is to survive Brexit, a deep structural overhaul is desperately needed.

    "The key thing is simply this: you have a framework problem. You have this one central bank, one currency, but multiple fiscal authorities across Europe, and you do not have mutual debt," Mr. Hardy told Sputnik.

    "Can Italy afford to pay it's debt? No. Can Greece afford to pay it's debt? Definitely not. Portugal, etc. That's the point that needs to be solved, for Europe it's this actual framework problem," he added.

    Mr. Hardy pointed to the role of the European Central Bank (ECB) as being in particular need of reform.

    "Either Europe needs to commit more fully — through fiscal integration, even if it only start at a modest level — or you're going to see the next recession down the road, whether that's next year or the following year.

    "I have a hard time seeing if we can go two or three more years without some kind of a recession being the next flame-up of this whole problem that has ever been solved, it's the ECB printing money to keep the extend and pretend game going," Mr. Hardy told Sputnik.

    With so many deep-rooted economic problems already besetting the EU, there was early speculation that markets would react nervously to Wednesday's official start of Brexit negotiations. 

    British pound
    © Photo: PIxabay
    UK Economy Consolidates Ahead of Brexit Launch as Inflation Speeds Up

    However, unlike the UK referendum day on June 23, 2016 — when sterling suffered its biggest one-day fall since free-floating exchange rates — the market's response to Prime Minister May triggering Article 50 was relatively muted.

    Financial analysts have explained the lack of trading volatility as being down to the UK government's forewarning of when they would begin Brexit negotiations, enabling traders to factor the event into the market well in advance.

    However, what no-one seems to be able to foreshadow is what kind of deal the UK will be able to wring out from Brussels.

    No country has ever left the EU before. There is no precedent, and no playbook, leaving markets with a quantity few investors will relish: long-term uncertainty.

    Mr. Hardy argues that any attempts by EU officials to use the two-year Brexit process to "punish" the UK for leaving, could undo some of the positive economic progress within the union.

    "It [the EU] is doing quite well right now economically… Spain, for example, is doing quite well and rebounding quite nicely, so it's very much a patchwork.

    "Europe does hold most of the bargaining chips in this situation but they would still be shooting themselves in the foot if they're taking too hard of a stance."

    While details of any such plans remain scarce, global investors — like British citizens — will have to wait until the first draft of a Brexit deal emerge over the next 24 months.

    Related:

    Eurozone Economic Sentiment Drops in March Amid Weak German Inflation
    'We Lost Each Other': Three Major Errors Which Created Chaos in the EU
    The EU 'Could See Even More Political Tensions in Coming Years'
    'Two-Speed' Europe: A Last-Ditch Effort to Save the EU Bloc
    Tags:
    EU in crisis, Article 50, debt crisis, Brexit, economic collapse, financial crisis, eurozone, Saxo Bank, The European Central Bank (ECB), European Union, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Hypocrisy
    Crocodile Tears
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok