More Than 50% of French Voters Want Hamon to Withdraw From Campaign - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The poll was conducted for the RMC and Atlantico media outlets after former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls, who lost to Hamon in the Socialist Party's (PS) primaries, on Wednesday, endorsed poll favorite and independent candidate Emmanuel Macron, explaining that his decision was based on his reluctance to "take risks."

According to its results, 53 percent of respondents supported Hamon withdrawing his candidacy in favor of Melenchon, who is currently polling higher than Hamon but behind the three leading contenders.

A majority of respondents, 66 percent, said they believe Valls was motivated in his decision by the desire to prevent the victory of far-right candidate, Marine Le Pen.

The latest polls show Hamon lagging behind the top contenders, while Macron is seen likely to make it to and win the second round of the elections against Le Pen.

The French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off between the top two contenders is set for May 7.