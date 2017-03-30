French Presidential Hopeful Fillon Backs Strict Control Over Muslim Centers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He added that if people preached hatred toward France they should not be allowed to be in the country and if such people were the country's nationals, sanctions should be imposed on them.

© REUTERS/ Hannah McKay Alarming Trend: European Islam Converts Involved in All Resonant Terror Acts of 21st Century

"I support a strict control over the Islamic cult in order to eradicate integrism [a term used to describe movement opposing changes in religion and secularism] that breaks it," Fillon told the RTL broadcaster.

Fillon is not the only candidate, who has called for more control over the country's Muslim community. His far-right rival Marine Le Pen has repeatedly criticized Islamic radicalism, terrorism and supported French values, including secularism.

Fillon, nevertheless, opposed closure of country's borders in order to tackle terrorism, as proposed by Le Pen.

The French nation is expected to elect its new president in the two rounds, with the first one scheduled for April 23 and the second one set for May 7.