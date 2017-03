© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov Ukraine Finance Minister Confirms Agreement Over Next IMF Loan Disbursal

KIEV (Sputnik) — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will review the disbursement of the next $1 billion loan tranche to Ukraine on Monday, Ukrainian Finance Minister Oleksandr Danilyuk said Thursday.

"The work is complete through joint efforts. The issue of Ukraine will be considered by the IMF Executive Board on April 3," Danilyuk wrote on Facebook.

The IMF approved a four-year $17.5-billion loan program in exchange for reforms in Ukraine in March 2015. The aid package to be paid out in installments is open for review on a quarterly basis.