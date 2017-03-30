Register
08:20 GMT +330 March 2017
Live
    Search
    National flags in NATO headquarters in Brussels (File)

    Montenegro Likely to Exacerbate NATO Security Burden, Heighten Risk of War

    © AFP 2017/ OLIVIER MORIN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    141420

    The minuscule Balkan state of Montenegro’s accession to NATO would increase the alliance’s expanding security burdens along with the probability of provoking serious conflicts all in an effort to send a message to Russia, US analysts told Sputnik.

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, and Montenegro's Foreign Minister Igor Luksic address a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    Montenegro's Accession to NATO 'Real Problem,' Sours East-West Political Ties
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the US Senate approved the expansion of NATO to include Montenegro in as its 29th member state.  The Senate approved accepting Montenegro into the US-led NATO alliance by a vote of 97 to two on Tuesday.

    “[One of] the European Union's central problems [is] excessive expansion into countries that can't pull their weight,” Independent Institute Center for Peace and Freedom Ivan Eland said on Wednesday. “The United States, leader of NATO, has made the same mistake by admitting Montenegro.”

    The move increased the dangers of war in southeastern Europe, Eland warned.

    “Montenegro and other poorer countries in the eastern part of Europe already admitted into the alliance could drag the United States and Western European countries into wars they don't want to fight,” he cautioned.

    Members of Special Forces Brigade. Military of Montenegro
    © Photo: Wikipedia/CRNAGORAMNE
    Montenegro's Accession as Clear Signal That NATO's Eastward Expansion Goes On
    Montenegro would probably receive immediate benefits from NATO support, but every other member of the alliance would pay a significant price as a result, Eland predicted.

    “The expansion is great for Montenegro and a greater burden for all other NATO countries, especially the United States, which are pledged to defend it,” Eland said.

    Although Montenegro was so small, the move confirmed NATO’s determination to continue relentlessly expanding eastward across Eurasia and therefore was bound to increase tensions between the alliance and Russia, Eland foresaw.

    “Continued NATO expansion, a principal cause of the deterioration of US-Russia relations in this millennium, will only make those relations worse. Since both [the United States and Russia] have many nuclear weapons, this level of general tensions is bad news for everyone,” Eland stated.

    Anti-NATO graffiti in Montenegro
    © Sputnik/
    Montenegrin Socialists Insist on National Vote on NATO Accession Amid US Approval
    Ohio Northern University Assistant Professor of History Robert Waters told Sputnik that the US Senate’s enthusiasm to embrace Montenegro into NATO as a symptom of the near universal hostility to Russia in the institution.

    “At this point it is a gesture by the Senate to show that Russia cannot mess with our foreign policy and President [Donald] Trump went along with it. Foreign policy by gesture can be a dangerous thing,” Waters advised.

    Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Chepurin told Sputnik in an interview that attempts to drag certain Balkan states into NATO without asking the people's opinion could destabilize the region.

    Related:

    Montenegrin Authorities Should Let People Decide on Joining NATO in Referendum
    Tags:
    expansion, war, NATO, Eastern Europe, Montenegro
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Keep stretching a rubber band and eventually it snaps and everything collapses.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Hypocrisy
    Crocodile Tears
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok