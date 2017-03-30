Register
05:18 GMT +330 March 2017
Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, address the media during a news conference after a meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2011.

    Critics Push for Germany to Look for Alternatives to Turkey Airbase

    © AP Photo/ Michael Sohn
    Europe
    Get short URL
    07631

    In the fight against Daesh, Germany is weighing alternative locations for its key base, currently located at Incirlik, Turkey.

    Turkish army tanks make their way towards the Syrian border town of Jarablus, Syria August 24, 2016. Picture taken August 24, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Revolutionary Forces of Syria Media Office
    Turkey Announces Successful End of 'Euphrates Shield' Military Operation in Syria
    As tensions between Berlin and Ankara have escalated, the German government said it's found eight possible alternatives to the Incirlik base, including three suitable sites each in Kuwait and Jordan, and two in Cyprus, namely Akrotiri and Pahpos.

    The government said the available locations had been visited "within the framework of a military exploration for the purpose of reviewing their fundamental suitability," but pointed out that "no conversations with respect to a possible stationing" had yet been undertaken.

    The announcement was met with sharp criticism from the left.  

    "The government obviously has no interest in relocating the German armed forces from Incirlik if they have not even had a conversation with the other countries where stationing is possible," the Left Party's foreign affairs spokesperson Jan van Aken told German daily Die Welt.

    The review of alternative locations comes as German-Turkish relations have been strained, after Erdogan accused Berlin of resorting to Nazi-era tactics. Several German municipalities have canceled Turkish politicians' campaigns for the upcoming Turkish referendum, on April 16, which is expected to vastly expand the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    The logo of German KfW bank is seen in Frankfurt, central Germany, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2008
    © AP Photo/ Michael Probst
    Misguided Generosity: 'Germany's Dumbest Bank' Bumbles Away 5 Billion Euros
    Most recently, Ankara has been accused of spying on hundreds of individuals and organizations in Germany.

    In light of the worsening relations and an escalating war-of-words between Berlin and Ankara, politicians from across the political spectrum have called on the Bundeswehr to withdraw its troops and jets from the airbase.

    Incirlik has been a point of contention between the two nations since June, when the Bundestag unanimously passed a resolution recognizing the 1915 Armenian genocide by the Ottoman Empire. The controversial vote sparked anger in Turkey and resulted in Ankara blocking German politicians' visits to the military base.    

    Related:

    Germany's Rocky Road
    Germany's SPD Narrows Gap With CDU/CSU Union Parties Gaining 32% - Poll
    Misguided Generosity: 'Germany's Dumbest Bank' Bumbles Away 5 Billion Euros
    Tags:
    military base, Bundeswehr, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Hypocrisy
    Crocodile Tears
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok