European Commission to Ask EU States' Opinion on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – In a letter to the Danish government, obtained by the Danish Politiken newspaper, the Commission stresses that the pipeline cannot operate in a "legal vacuum" and asks Germany, Denmark and other European nations to state their opinions on Nord Stream 2.
The EU Commission will ask European states for permission to start negotiations with Russia in order to reach an agreement on key energy principles that will be applied to Nord Stream 2 within the EU legal framework, commission spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told Politiken on Wednesday.
The launch of the pipeline is planned for 2018.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Since when did the EU "leaders" go by law and not their own wills? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete and what has it to do with other eu states who are not signatories to the agreement?
jas
michael