03:47 GMT +330 March 2017
    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, and Montenegro's Foreign Minister Igor Luksic address a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015

    Montenegro's Accession to NATO 'Real Problem,' Sours East-West Political Ties

    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    0 11733

    NATO needs to defuse tensions with Russia by recognizing that Moscow has historic relations and interests in the Balkans and throughout Eastern Europe, former US Agency for International Development (USAID) adviser Paolo von Schirach told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the US Senate approved by an overwhelming vote of 97 to two, permitting the tiny Balkans nation of Montenegro to join the US-led NATO alliance.

    "NATO should recognize Russian concerns regarding ethnic Russians outside of the borders of the Russian Federation, and Moscow's historic connections with Slavic nations in eastern Europe and the Balkans," Schirach said on Wednesday.

    Soldiers prevented Montenegrin citizens from honoring the first victim of NATO aggression in 1999
    © Photo: Vladislav Dajkovic facebook
    Military Stops Montenegro's Mourners From Laying Floral Tribute to NATO Victim
    However, the move by the Senate would add nothing to the strength of NATO and further erode relations between East and West, Schirach, who is president of the Global Policy Institute and a professor at BAU International University, warned.

    "Montenegro's accession to NATO will change nothing when it comes to the balance of forces in Europe. However… this enlargement of the Western alliance is a real problem, contributing to the further deterioration of East-West political relations," he observed.

    The controversy between Russia and NATO, led by the United States over Montenegro joining the alliance was indicative of the under currents of deep distrust between the United States and Russia, Schirach explained.

    Anti-NATO graffiti in Montenegro
    © Sputnik/ Vasily Raksha
    Attempts to 'Push Balkans Into NATO, Change Their Genetic Code' Destabilize the Region
    "It should be in the interest of both Washington and Moscow to address this distrust. Instead of using tiny Montenegro as a political symbol, it would be better for both Washington and Moscow to get together and seriously try to find common ground regarding legitimate security concerns," he advised.

    Montenegro NATO membership should be a non-issue, Schirach observed.

    "Hard to believe that a small Balkan country, with a population of 650,000, an army with only 2,000 soldiers, and a country GDP that is about the same size as the budget of the New York City police will alter the balance of forces in Europe," he said.

    However, from Moscow’s perspective the move was just another step in a long-established process of NATO expanding across Eurasia to surround Russia, Schirach explained.

    "Russia sees the step of Montenegro joining NATO as further evidence of a relentless eastward alliance expansion, most likely with the intent of encircling the Russian Federation, therefore creating a national security threat for Moscow," he said.

    The US and other western countries instead wanted to portray the extension of NATO's protection to Montenegro as a manifestation of western political resolve, Schirach noted.

    Serbian Prime Minister Alexander Vucic
    © Sputnik/ Радоје Пантовић
    Serbia Will Never Join NATO After Alliance's Aggression in 1999 - Serbian PM
    "Washington extending a helping hand to Montenegro supposedly would send a signal to Estonia, Poland and other NATO members bordering Russia: ‘America is here to stay in Europe. No intention to leave’," he maintained.

    Yet it was also clear that the population of Montenegro, just over 620,000 was quite divided on the issue, Schirach acknowledged.

    Montenegrins have repeatedly taken to the streets en masse to protest and prevent their country from joining NATO.

    The issue of Montenegro’s NATO membership comes at a uncertain time in teh Balkans when Albanians in Macedonia, Kosovo and Albania have presented their "Tirana platform" that effectively seeks to federalize and partition Macedonia, thus threatening the stability of the region and a wider conflict. The Albanians are supported by the United States as it seeks to solidify NATO's souther flank, according to reports.

