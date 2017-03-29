Doublethink in Action: BBC Refuses to Comment on Poor Coverage of Paris Protests

"We will not be commenting on this story," the broadcaster’s representative replied to RT in an email.
RT sent similar requests to СNN, Sky News, and Al Jazeera, but received no replies from the media outlets yet.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that disproportional attention of western media to detentions at the unauthorized Moscow rally was a double standard.
French police used tear gas to break up crowds that gathered in the minority-populated 19th district of Paris to protest the killing. Ten people were detained, bringing up the two-day total to 45.
The bereaved family of the 57-year-old Chinese man said three officers broke into the their home and opened fire after reports of a family row. The victim, who was carrying scissors he was using at that time to cut fish, was killed. Beijing protested the incident on Tuesday.
On Sunday, some 7,000-8,000 people participated in an unauthorized protest against corruption in the center of Moscow, organized by Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, with police detaining around 500 people during the demonstration.
The US State Department condemned "the detention of hundreds of peaceful protesters" throughout Russia while the European Union said that Russian police action had "prevented the exercise of basic freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that Moscow could not agree with and therefore take into account the US State Department's and the European Union's statements on unsanctioned protests in Russia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)