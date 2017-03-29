Register
    Youths use candles to write the word Violence in the road in front of a line of riot police outside the commisariat of the 19th Arrondissement (District) of Paris late on March 27, 2017, during clashes in the wake of the death of a Chinese national during a police intervention.

    Doublethink in Action: BBC Refuses to Comment on Poor Coverage of Paris Protests

    © AFP 2017/ Sonia BAKARIC
    Europe
    0 5510

    UK’s BBC broadcaster refused to comment to the RT news network why it decided not to cover extensively the second wave of massive protests in Paris over the killing of a Chinese father of five by French police.

    A woman holds a Chinese flag during a protest in front of the police headquarters in the 19th arrondissement of Paris on March 28, 2017, following the death of a Chinese national during a police intervention on March 26
    © AFP 2017/ GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT
    West Ignores Paris Protests Caused by Police Killing - Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The BBC, alongside СNN, Sky News, and Al Jazeera were actively covering an unauthorized rally in Moscow held on Sunday, but did not provide a wide coverage of the clashes in France.

    "We will not be commenting on this story," the broadcaster’s representative replied to RT in an email.

    RT sent similar requests to СNN, Sky News, and Al Jazeera, but received no replies from the media outlets yet.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that disproportional attention of western media to detentions at the unauthorized Moscow rally was a double standard.

    French police used tear gas to break up crowds that gathered in the minority-populated 19th district of Paris to protest the killing. Ten people were detained, bringing up the two-day total to 45.

    The bereaved family of the 57-year-old Chinese man said three officers broke into the their home and opened fire after reports of a family row. The victim, who was carrying scissors he was using at that time to cut fish, was killed. Beijing protested the incident on Tuesday.

    On Sunday, some 7,000-8,000 people participated in an unauthorized protest against corruption in the center of Moscow, organized by Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, with police detaining around 500 people during the demonstration.

    An unauthorized protest against corruption in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Not That Sincere: Participants of Unauthorized Moscow Protest Came for Rewards
    The Moscow authorities rejected Navalny's application for an anti-corruption rally in the city center planned for March 26 and proposed activists to hold the demonstration in other districts of the capital. Representatives of the Moscow authorities told Sputnik that Navalny had refused the offer. On Friday, a representative of the Moscow authorities said that the protest would be considered unauthorized even in case the activists gather in the places offered by the City Hall as the offer was rejected by Navalny.

    The US State Department condemned "the detention of hundreds of peaceful protesters" throughout Russia while the European Union said that Russian police action had "prevented the exercise of basic freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly."

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that Moscow could not agree with and therefore take into account the US State Department's and the European Union's statements on unsanctioned protests in Russia.

