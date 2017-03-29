EP President Holds Press Conference After UK Triggers Article 50

Ваш браузер не поддерживает данный формат видео. ( 0:00 / .00Mb / просмотров видео: 10) Sputnik. © Sputnik. EP President Holds Press Conferece After UK Triggers Article 50

Antonio Tajani said that the negotiations on Brexit have been transparent.

He said that no deal on the rights of EU citizens in Britain and UK nationals in the EU "means no deal at all."

He emphasized a no-deal scenario in case of Brexit would be a "catastrophe" for both the EU and the UK.

Tajani said that orderly Brexit is a precondition and a requirement for any future partnership between Brussels and London.

At the same time, the Brexit negotiator from the UK said that London doesn't want people to "become a bargaining chip" in the talks.

Guy Verhofstadt said that he hoped for "fair negotiations."

The EU parliament coordinator for Brexit said that the transition period after Brexit should be longer than 3 years.

Earlier in the day, British Prime Minister Theresa May addressed the House of Commons after triggering Article 50 of the Treaty of the European Union. The UK prime minister said that there can be "no turning back" from Brexit as the Article 50 has been triggered.

UK Permanent Representative to the European Union Tim Barrow gave a letter of official notification of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the bloc signed by UK Prime Minister Theresa May to Tusk earlier on Wednesday.

After the letter is received by the European Council, the two-year countdown on Brexit negotiations will begin.

According to the rules set out by the Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, the country which wishes to withdraw from the bloc has to do so two years after the official notification. Therefore, the United Kingdom should leave the European Union on March 29, 2019.