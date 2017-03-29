Register
17:11 GMT +329 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Kola Bay, Arctic Ocean

    Global Powers Engaging in Struggle for Arctic

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Fomichev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 22540

    On March 29-30, the Russian city of Arkhangelsk is hosting an international forum called "Arctic: Territory of Dialogue." The main issues on the agenda are human resources, investments in the region, exploration of the Artic and environment protection.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his meeting with Russian athletes, winners of the cross country 4x2.5km open relay, at the 2014 Winter Paralympic, Saturday, March 15, 2014, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Dmitry Lovetsky
    Putin to Visit Russia's Franz Josef Land Archipelago Ahead of Arctic Forum
    This year, the fourth such event will be held; it will be focused on social and economic problems, rather than politics. It is expected that Russian President Vladimir Putin, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Icelandic President Gudni Th. Johannesson will deliver closing speeches.

    The forum in Arkhangelsk is taking place a month before the Arctic council, an intergovernmental platform for the Arctic nations. This year, the council will meet in Fairbanks, Alaska in the United States. It will involve representatives of the US, Russia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

    The council was established in 1996 to address the problems faced by the Arctic countries and their indigenous people. At the same time, the Council cannot discuss military issues.

    Why the Arctic is Important

    According to actual estimates, oil reserves in the Arctic Region total nearly 10 billion tons, or 13 percent of global proven reserves. Moreover, the region is believed to have some 44 trillion cubic meters of natural gas.

    Drill of special ops unit of Chechen Republic near North Pole
    © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov
    Real Cold War: Global Tensions Pave Way for Militarization of Arctic
    In addition to fossil fuels, the region has vast reserves of drinking water, gold, platinum, chromium and manganese.

    One effectively can’t overestimate the military and strategic significance of the Arctic. For example, it is almost impossible to detect the launch location of a sea-based missile. The Arctic’s ice sheet prevents defense networks from detecting nuclear submarines. In addition, missiles launched from the region could reach their target in a much shorter period of time.

    Furthermore, major transportation routes could soon run through the Arctic Region. The melting of ice due to global warming facilitates navigation in the region, particularly along the Northeast Passage.

    "As a whole, the logistics potential, the military factor and natural resources are important not only for the Arctic states, but also for other countries. In the current economic system all countries are involved in global processes. For example, many countries are interested in transportation routes in the Arctic," Russian senator Igor Chernyshenko told RT.

    Icebreakers

    Russia now has a fleet of 40 icebreakers, several of which are nuclear-powered. For comparison’s sake, the US has only four icebreakers and Canada has six; Ottawa plans to build another five.

    Iceberg near Hooker Island, Franz Josef Land, Russia
    © Sputnik/ Vera Kostamo
    Russia to Build Civilian Nuclear Sub for Arctic Researches
    Washington is also considering expanding its fleet of icebreakers. In March, the US Coast Guard unveiled a $20 million budget for the development of a new-generation icebreaker. Moreover, American shipbuilding companies want to speed up the construction of such vessels.

    As for Russia, the Arktika, the world’s most powerful nuclear-powered icebreaker, was commissioned last year. Another two nuclear icebreakers, the Sibir and the Ural, are expected to be finished and ready in 2019 and 2020. Moreover, the Russian fleet has received three diesel-powered icebreakers – the Vladivostok, the Murmansk and the Novorossiysk.

    The construction of heavy-duty nuclear-powered icebreakers is also part of the Russian state Arctic development program.

    Russian Military in the Arctic

    In recent years, the Russian Defense Ministry has been actively rebuilding Soviet-era infrastructure facilities in the Arctic region. Over 100 facilities are expected to be built by the military north of the Arctic Circle in 2017. As of December 2015, six Russian military bases had been established in the region, including on Franz Josef Land, the Novaya Zemlya archipelago and Wrangel Island.

    The Yury Dolgoruky nuclear-powered submarine
    © Photo: Press-service of JSC "PO "Sevmas"
    Russian Nuclear Submarines Hold Underwater Torpedo 'Duel' in Arctic
    Earlier, the command of the Russian Aerospace Forces said that a radio-radar shield would protect the Arctic from possible cruise missile launches. By 2018, full-fledged army groups will be established in the region.

    The weather and climate conditions in Russia’s Extreme North provide a harsh test, not only for personnel, but also for military hardware. The Russian defense industry is developing several types of military machines designed to operate in such conditions. For example, the Russian military recently received several Mi-8AMTSh-VA helicopters. The Mi-8AMTSh-VA twin-engine helicopter is specially designed to perform missions for the Russian Armed Forces in Arctic environmental conditions.

    In February, tests of Russian military equipment specially designed for Extreme North conditions kicked off in the Arctic.

    Related:

    US to Work With Russia to Regulate Arctic Shipping - Ambassador to Russia
    Arctic Norway Boasts Another 'Doomsday Depository'
    'Comparing Apples & Oranges': New Report Urges US to Develop Arctic Like Russia
    US, Russia Join 6 Arctic States in Pact to Cooperate in Maritime Emergencies
    Tags:
    United States, Russia, Arctic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    California Beaches Comic
    Surf’s Up, Brah!
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok